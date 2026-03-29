US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran names US officers behind deadly Minab school strike, says 'Remember these two criminals'

Iran has accused two US Navy officers of responsibility for a deadly missile strike on a school in Minab that killed over 170 people.

Iran has intensified its accusations against the United States by publicly naming two US Navy officers it claims were responsible for a deadly missile strike on a school in Minab. The incident, which reportedly killed over 170 people, has further escalated tensions amid the ongoing regional conflict.

Iranian diplomatic missions, including the Embassy of Iran in India, released images and identified the officers as Leigh R Tate, commanding officer, and Jeffrey E York, executive officer of the USS Spruance. Tehran alleges the two authorised multiple Tomahawk missile launches that resulted in the strike.

Tehran Calls Strike a ‘Deliberate Attack’

Iranian officials have strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a targeted assault on civilians. During a session in Geneva, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi termed the strike on a girls’ school in Minab a calculated operation carried out at the onset of hostilities. According to Iranian claims, the victims included a large number of students and teachers.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also shared visuals of the aftermath, accusing Washington of committing a serious violation of international law. Iranian embassies across several countries echoed similar messaging, condemning the officers and questioning their actions.

US Investigation Points to Possible Error

The United States has not confirmed Iran’s allegations and maintains that it does not intentionally target civilian infrastructure. Initial findings from a US military probe suggest the strike may have been the result of flawed or outdated intelligence.

Reports indicate that the intended target was a nearby Iranian military facility that had previously shared space with the school. However, inaccurate mapping or unverified data may have led to the missile striking the civilian building instead. Officials have stressed that the investigation is ongoing, with several key questions still unresolved.

War of Narratives Intensifies

Former US President Donald Trump has offered a contrasting view, suggesting that Iranian weapon systems are often imprecise and could have contributed to the tragedy. Tehran has firmly rejected this claim, placing full responsibility on Washington.

Rising Regional Tensions

The February 28 strike occurred during a broader wave of military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has since expanded into a wider regional crisis. Iran’s retaliation through missile and drone attacks across the Middle East has deepened instability, raising fears of further escalation.

As both sides continue to exchange accusations, the Minab incident has become a flashpoint, highlighting the human cost of the conflict and the growing divide in global narratives surrounding the war.