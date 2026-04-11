US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran loses track of mines in Strait of Hormuz, reopening of key waterway delayed, says report

Iran is struggling to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after laying naval mines during the West Asia conflict.

Iran is reportedly facing major technical and operational challenges in reopening the Strait of Hormuz after laying naval mines during recent conflict in West Asia. According to US officials cited by The New York Times, Tehran is now unable to locate or safely remove many of the mines it deployed, limiting its ability to restore normal maritime traffic.

Mines Disrupt One of the World’s Key Shipping Routes

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil shipments, was partially disrupted after tensions escalated between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Iranian forces allegedly began placing mines in the waterway using small boats shortly after hostilities intensified.

Even before mining began, Tehran had signalled restrictions on maritime movement. An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander warned that vessels entering the strait could be targeted, triggering uncertainty in global shipping markets and pushing oil prices higher.

Poor Record-Keeping and Shifting Sea Conditions

US officials claim the mines were deployed in a disorganised manner, with no clear record of exact placement. In some cases, ocean currents may have shifted the devices, making detection and removal even more difficult.

Because of this, Iran is now struggling to map the full extent of the threat beneath the water. Analysts suggest this has created a situation where reopening the strait safely is far more complicated than closing it.

Limited Clearance Capability Slows Recovery

Efforts to clear the waterway have been hindered by Iran’s limited mine-removal capability. Even advanced navies rely on specialised equipment for such operations, and Iran is believed to lack the technical capacity to conduct large-scale clearance quickly.

Despite maintaining control over parts of the region, Iranian forces have not been able to restore secure shipping lanes. A narrow passage remains open, but commercial vessels are reportedly required to take additional precautions or routes under risk warnings.

Ongoing Military Pressure and Strategic Risks

The situation is further complicated by continued military pressure and the presence of Iranian fast boats capable of laying additional mines or harassing shipping lanes. US forces have reportedly targeted several Iranian naval assets, but the full extent of Tehran’s maritime capability remains intact.

Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions are underway in Islamabad, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to engage in talks with US officials, including Vice President JD Vance.

Global Trade Under Pressure

The uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz continues to worry global markets, given its importance as a major oil transit route. Analysts warn that until the mine threat is resolved, shipping disruptions and geopolitical tensions are likely to persist.