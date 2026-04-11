FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Shashi Tharoor in awe with stunning knock against RCB

'Fake' robbery racket Busted: How Indians staged store, restaurant robberies in US to get U-visa; 10 conspirators indicted

Mathura Tragedy: Video emerges showing devotees chanting 'radhe radhe', not wearing life jackets moments before boat capsizes in Yamuna killing 10; WATCH

US-Israel-Iran War: How did AI help US kill hundreds, cause devastation in Iran? Know what Donald Trump says

West Asia Conflict: India evacuates over 8.4 lakh nationals from Gulf region amid regional tensions, says MEA

Hyderabad Horror: 22-year-old woman dies by suicide after forcibly being injected with HIV-infected blood

Israel, Lebanon hold first direct talks, set for formal meeting in Washington on April 14

US-Israel-Iran War: Iranian delegation arrives in Pakistan for peace talks with US, says negotiations hinge on preconditions

Donald Trump vows to reopen Strait of Hormuz ‘with or without deal’ as VP JD Vance head to Pakistan for ‘ceasefire’ talks with Iran

Gold, silver prices today, April 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran loses track of mines in Strait of Hormuz, reopening of key waterway delayed, says report

Iran loses track of mines in Strait of Hormuz, reopening delayed

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Shashi Tharoor in awe with stunning knock against RCB

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Shashi Tharoor in awe with knock against RCB

'Fake' robbery racket Busted: How Indians staged store, restaurant robberies in US to get U-visa; 10 conspirators indicted

'Fake' robbery racket Busted: How Indians staged robberies over U-visa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals

RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck vs RR

Anant Ambani's Vantara University: How different is Mukesh Ambani's son's 'modern-day Gurukul' from other educational institutions| Inside pics

Anant Ambani's Vantara University: How is it different from other institutions?

Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash after KKR vs PBKS game

Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran loses track of mines in Strait of Hormuz, reopening of key waterway delayed, says report

Iran is struggling to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after laying naval mines during the West Asia conflict.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran loses track of mines in Strait of Hormuz, reopening of key waterway delayed, says report
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran is reportedly facing major technical and operational challenges in reopening the Strait of Hormuz after laying naval mines during recent conflict in West Asia. According to US officials cited by The New York Times, Tehran is now unable to locate or safely remove many of the mines it deployed, limiting its ability to restore normal maritime traffic.

Mines Disrupt One of the World’s Key Shipping Routes

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil shipments, was partially disrupted after tensions escalated between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Iranian forces allegedly began placing mines in the waterway using small boats shortly after hostilities intensified.

Even before mining began, Tehran had signalled restrictions on maritime movement. An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander warned that vessels entering the strait could be targeted, triggering uncertainty in global shipping markets and pushing oil prices higher.

Poor Record-Keeping and Shifting Sea Conditions

US officials claim the mines were deployed in a disorganised manner, with no clear record of exact placement. In some cases, ocean currents may have shifted the devices, making detection and removal even more difficult.

Because of this, Iran is now struggling to map the full extent of the threat beneath the water. Analysts suggest this has created a situation where reopening the strait safely is far more complicated than closing it.

Limited Clearance Capability Slows Recovery

Efforts to clear the waterway have been hindered by Iran’s limited mine-removal capability. Even advanced navies rely on specialised equipment for such operations, and Iran is believed to lack the technical capacity to conduct large-scale clearance quickly.

Despite maintaining control over parts of the region, Iranian forces have not been able to restore secure shipping lanes. A narrow passage remains open, but commercial vessels are reportedly required to take additional precautions or routes under risk warnings.

Ongoing Military Pressure and Strategic Risks

The situation is further complicated by continued military pressure and the presence of Iranian fast boats capable of laying additional mines or harassing shipping lanes. US forces have reportedly targeted several Iranian naval assets, but the full extent of Tehran’s maritime capability remains intact.

Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions are underway in Islamabad, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to engage in talks with US officials, including Vice President JD Vance.

Global Trade Under Pressure

The uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz continues to worry global markets, given its importance as a major oil transit route. Analysts warn that until the mine threat is resolved, shipping disruptions and geopolitical tensions are likely to persist.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Shashi Tharoor in awe with stunning knock against RCB
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Shashi Tharoor in awe with knock against RCB
'Fake' robbery racket Busted: How Indians staged store, restaurant robberies in US to get U-visa; 10 conspirators indicted
'Fake' robbery racket Busted: How Indians staged robberies over U-visa
Mathura Tragedy: Video emerges showing devotees chanting 'radhe radhe', not wearing life jackets moments before boat capsizes in Yamuna killing 10; WATCH
Mathura Tragedy: Video emerges showing devotees chanting 'radhe radhe', WATCH'
US-Israel-Iran War: How did AI help US kill hundreds, cause devastation in Iran? Know what Donald Trump says
US-Israel-Iran War: How did AI help US kill hundreds, cause devastation in Iran?
West Asia Conflict: India evacuates over 8.4 lakh nationals from Gulf region amid regional tensions, says MEA
India evacuates 8.4 lakh nationals from Gulf region amid tensions, says MEA
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals
RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck vs RR
Anant Ambani's Vantara University: How different is Mukesh Ambani's son's 'modern-day Gurukul' from other educational institutions| Inside pics
Anant Ambani's Vantara University: How is it different from other institutions?
Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash after KKR vs PBKS game
Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash
Best of Vijay Varma: From Pink to Dahaad, most powerful roles, ahead of Matka King
Best of Vijay Varma: From Pink to Dahaad, most powerful roles, ahead
Before Justice Yashwant Varma, these Indian judges faced impeachment motion; details here
Before Justice Yashwant Varma, these Indian judges faced impeachment motion
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement