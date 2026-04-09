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US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran issues navigational maps to steer ships clear of Hormuz mine risk; strait status unclear

Iran has issued new shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz to reduce sea mine risks amid ongoing tensions.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 10:00 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran issues navigational maps to steer ships clear of Hormuz mine risk; strait status unclear
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Iran has released updated navigational guidelines for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to reduce the risk posed by suspected sea mines in the region. The move comes at a time of heightened tensions, with uncertainty still surrounding the full operational status of one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors.

Revised Routes to Ensure Maritime Safety

According to official statements carried by local media, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has instructed commercial ships to adhere to newly designated transit paths. These routes are designed to steer vessels away from potentially hazardous zones and minimise the risk of contact with underwater explosives.

Under the advisory, ships entering from the Sea of Oman are required to travel along a northern corridor near Larak Island before entering the Gulf. Meanwhile, outbound vessels are directed to follow a southern path past the island as they exit toward open waters. Authorities have also urged close coordination with Iranian naval forces during transit to enhance safety.

Conflicting Reports on Strait’s Accessibility

Despite these measures, it remains unclear whether the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to international shipping. Reports earlier suggested that Iran had temporarily restricted movement through the waterway following Israeli military actions in Lebanon, developments Tehran viewed as breaching a ceasefire understanding with the United States.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for global energy supplies, with nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas shipments passing through it. Any disruption in this narrow channel can have immediate global economic repercussions.

Ceasefire Deal and Partial Reopening Plans

A temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan, was announced earlier this week. The agreement is intended to create space for broader diplomatic negotiations. As part of the arrangement, Iran is expected to allow the resumption of shipping activity in the strait.

However, officials have indicated that reopening may be gradual. Sources suggest that a limited resumption of traffic could begin under Iranian supervision in the coming days, though details remain fluid.

Debate Over Potential Transit Charges

Adding to the complexity, Iran has hinted at introducing transit fees for vessels using the strait as part of a long-term arrangement. This proposal has drawn mixed reactions, with some regional stakeholders reportedly opposing the idea on legal grounds, while others suggest preliminary mechanisms may already be in place.

With several aspects of the ceasefire still evolving, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains closely watched by global markets and governments alike.

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