US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran delays peace talks with US until Lebanon ceasefire, says 'Ready for all scenarios'

Iran has reportedly refused US peace talks in Islamabad unless a ceasefire is first reached in Lebanon.

Iran has reportedly informed Pakistan that it will not proceed with planned peace discussions with the United States in Islamabad unless a ceasefire is first established in Lebanon. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the decision reflects growing frustration in Tehran over continued Israeli military action in the region, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilise the wider conflict.

Denial of Delegation Arrival in Islamabad

Iranian sources have also rejected reports suggesting that a delegation had already arrived in Islamabad for negotiations. Earlier claims, including one published by a US-based outlet, indicated that Iranian representatives were present in Pakistan to begin discussions with Washington. However, Tehran has dismissed these reports, stating that no such talks will begin while hostilities in Lebanon continue.

Diplomatic Standoff Over Ceasefire Terms

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei emphasised that any negotiations aimed at ending the broader conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel depend on full adherence to ceasefire commitments across all fronts. This includes Lebanon, where Iran maintains strong political and strategic ties with the armed group Hezbollah, which remains engaged in clashes with Israeli forces.

The situation has created a complex diplomatic deadlock, with both sides holding firm positions. While discussions on a potential long-term settlement were expected to begin in Islamabad, the worsening security situation in Lebanon has cast doubt over the timeline.

Intensified Fighting in Lebanon

The developments come as Israeli forces continue their military operations in Lebanon, including heavy strikes on Beirut. Reports indicate significant casualties and widespread destruction, further escalating tensions in the already volatile region. Israeli leadership has maintained that operations against Hezbollah will continue until security concerns are addressed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also indicated openness to separate diplomatic engagement with Lebanon, though Israeli officials have reiterated that there is currently no ceasefire in effect.

Iran Signals Readiness for Escalation

In response to the evolving situation, Iranian state-linked media has reported that Tehran is prepared for all possible outcomes if negotiations fail. Officials warned that the United States could face consequences if any ceasefire arrangement collapses without meeting Iran’s conditions.

Iranian sources further suggested that progress in talks would depend on acceptance of terms aligned with Tehran’s expectations and those of its regional allies. Otherwise, they warned, the situation could once again escalate into renewed confrontation involving multiple regional actors.

Uncertain Path Ahead for Diplomacy

With competing narratives and continued fighting on the ground, the prospects for immediate negotiations remain uncertain. The coming days are expected to determine whether diplomatic efforts in Islamabad can proceed or whether the escalating conflict in Lebanon will further derail attempts at a broader settlement.