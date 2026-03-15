US-Israel-Iran War: Switzerland closes airspace to US military aircraft amid West Asia conflict
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WORLD
Switzerland blocks certain US military flights amid the US-Iran war, citing its neutrality. While logistical overflights were allowed, combat-related requests were denied.
Switzerland has announced the closure of its airspace to select US military flights, citing its long-standing policy of neutrality in international conflicts. The Swiss Federal Council confirmed that two requests for US reconnaissance aircraft to traverse Swiss territory were denied on Sunday, while three other flights, including two transport missions and a maintenance flight, received approval.
“The Swiss Federal Council has decided today on several requests for overflights by US military aircraft. Two requests linked to the ongoing war in the Middle East were rejected, while other flights for logistical purposes were approved,” the government said in a statement.
Switzerland’s neutrality law prohibits participation in armed conflicts and membership in military alliances, a principle the country said applies to the current war between the United States, Israel, and Iran.
The announcement comes as the conflict in the Middle East enters its third week. Fighting between the US-Israel coalition and Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, has escalated, leaving over 2,000 people dead, mostly in Iran, and causing the largest disruption in global oil supply in history.
US President Donald Trump has called on other nations to deploy warships to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, following Iran’s warning of retaliation after the bombing of Kharg Island. Trump asserted that Iran was “completely decimated” after the attack, while Tehran has threatened further reprisals and warned foreign companies to relocate key industrial operations out of the region.
Both sides have so far rejected calls for peace talks, signalling that the conflict is likely to continue in the near term.
By selectively approving only logistical overflights and denying combat-related flights, Switzerland is carefully navigating its neutral stance. The government emphasised that its neutrality applies to all involved states, including the United States, Israel, and Iran, and must guide decisions on military movements through Swiss territory.
This approach reflects Switzerland’s historic role as a neutral mediator in global conflicts, while also ensuring that its territory is not used to support military operations in ongoing wars.
As tensions mount in the Middle East, Switzerland’s decision underscores the challenges faced by neutral nations in maintaining impartiality amid a rapidly escalating conflict.