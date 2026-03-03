US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction

Amid the intensified conflict in the Middle East region, several residents and tourists have come forward to tell their stories which they faced in these two days.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the situation in the region is getting worse with each passing minute. Not only are the residents in the Middle East facing troubles during these difficult times, but people from across the world are struck and are struggling to get out of the region. Despite widespread internet restrictions in several parts of the region, some residents have come forward to describe the current situation of the Middle East.

A passenger flight from the Middle East has landed in Moscow, Russia, since the beginning of the Iran conflict. ''On February 28, it was scary. We were afraid to go outside the hotel. It was frightening when sirens were sounding everywhere. But then we got used to it. Yesterday it was already calmer in Abu Dhabi, but not in Dubai, as I heard. There were strikes there, and people went down to parking areas. In Abu Dhabi, we had nothing like that,'' a tourist from the flight said.

Another passenger, who is currently waiting at the Arrival Zone, said, ''We were very well received. Etihad Airways works perfectly. Yes, there were sounds, and military aircraft were flying. We saw them. Air defence systems were also operating. Everything was similar to what we have here (in Russia).''

An Etihad Airways passenger plane that took off from Abu Dhabi landed in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Monday, March 2. It was the first passenger flight from the United Arab Emirates to land in Russia since flights were suspended in the Middle East due to the Iran crisis. The flight flew via the airspace of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan because of the closure of Iranian airspace and took about seven hours, according to the Sheremetyevo airport press service.

Apart from this, a flight departing Moscow towards Abu Dhabi is scheduled for late Monday evening. Global air travel remained heavily disrupted on Monday as the attacks in Iran kept major Middle Eastern airports closed for a third day and it is seen as one of the sharpest aviation shocks in recent years.