US-Israel-Iran War: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei signals shift in Strait of Hormuz approach amid ongoing conflict
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WORLD
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei signaled a new approach to managing the Strait of Hormuz amid fragile ceasefire conditions.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has indicated a potential change in how Tehran manages the vital Strait of Hormuz, hinting at a 'new phase' in oversight of the key maritime route. The announcement, delivered via a statement broadcast on state television, comes at a sensitive moment as Iran navigates a fragile ceasefire and prepares for possible diplomatic engagement.
In his remarks, Khamenei stressed that Iran is not seeking confrontation with either the United States or Israel. He reiterated that while Tehran does not want war, it remains firm on protecting its national interests. The message reflects a careful balance, projecting restraint while maintaining a strong stance on sovereignty and regional influence.
Khamenei also underlined Iran’s continued support for its regional partners, describing allied groups as part of a unified 'resistance front.' This statement is widely interpreted as a reference to organisations like Hezbollah, which remain actively engaged in tensions with Israel. His comments reinforce Iran’s position as a central player in a broader network of regional alliances.
Despite the ongoing ceasefire, the Iranian leader urged citizens to remain politically active. He emphasised that public participation and demonstrations could influence the outcome of upcoming negotiations. This appeal signals the leadership’s intent to maintain domestic pressure and unity during a critical diplomatic window.
The developments come amid a temporary truce between Iran and the United States, following weeks of escalating hostilities and sharp rhetoric from Donald Trump. While the ceasefire has opened the door for dialogue, unresolved issues, particularly concerning Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz, continue to pose risks to stability.
The statement coincided with nationwide observances marking 40 days since the death of Ali Khamenei, who was killed in strikes attributed to US and Israeli forces. Large gatherings were reported in cities such as Tehran, Urmia, and Gorgan, where citizens paid tribute to the late leader.
As Iran moves through a period of uncertainty, Khamenei’s statements reflect a dual strategy, avoiding full-scale conflict while reinforcing control over strategic assets and maintaining regional influence. The coming days are likely to test whether diplomacy can hold or tensions will once again escalate.