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US-Israel-Iran war: Suicide drone boats, sea mines—how Iran’s ‘missile city’ threatens Strait of Hormuz; Watch video

Iran's military on Thursday released a video claiming to show the country’s ‘missile city’. It owns a large stock of suicide drone boats which it has positioned to block passage allowing vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 01:40 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Suicide drone boats, sea mines—how Iran’s ‘missile city’ threatens Strait of Hormuz; Watch video
Video released by State TV shows Iran’s ‘missile city’
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At a time when Iran is threatened by dual strikes from the US and Israel, Tehran is equipped with powerful weapons and artillery turning into a big threat for the two countries and disrupting global oil supplies. Iran's military on Thursday released a video claiming to show the country’s ‘missile city’.  

It said on Thursday that it owns a large stock of suicide drone boats which it has positioned to block passage allowing vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The video released by the State television is claimed to reveal the inside of an underground complex which the officials call the “missile city”.  

What is Iran’s Missile City? 

The footage follows long tunnels lined with naval drones, anti-ship missiles, and sea mines. Additional clips reveal few weapons being launched at the time. However, the timings of the recordings and whether the site was targetted by American or Israeli forces remain unclear. 

A still from the video shows a tunnel where a naval drone placed on top of a trailer is kept beneath a portrait of former Ali Khamenei. 

The naval drones, also known as unmanned surface vehicles or USVs, from Iran have already attacked two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The oil laden vessels were attempting to pass through the narrow chokepoint at Hormuz. These small naval drones moves either on or just beneath the water’s surface. They carry explosives and are intended to detonate on impact.  

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