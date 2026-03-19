US-Israel-Iran War: Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu oil hub targeted in airstrikes amid Middle East tensions

Saudi Aramco’s Samref refinery in Yanbu was targeted in an aerial strike amid escalating Middle East tensions.

A key oil facility operated by Saudi Aramco in western Saudi Arabia was reportedly targeted in an aerial strike, underscoring rising tensions across the Middle East following recent attacks on energy infrastructure.

Strike Reported at Yanbu Refinery

The incident involved the ‘Samref’ refinery, located in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu. According to reports, the facility was struck from the air, marking one of several recent incidents affecting oil and gas assets in the region.

Despite the attack, initial assessments suggest that the damage was limited. Industry sources indicated that the impact on operations was minimal, and there were no immediate reports of major disruptions to output or exports.

Part of Wider Regional Tensions

The strike comes in the backdrop of escalating hostilities linked to ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. In recent days, energy installations in countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have also reportedly come under threat or attack.

The situation reflects a broader pattern of retaliation and countermeasures targeting critical infrastructure, particularly oil facilities that are vital to global energy markets.

Warning Issued by Iranian Forces

Prior to the incident, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had issued warnings urging evacuation around several energy sites across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. The advisory specifically mentioned facilities like the Samref refinery, raising concerns about potential strikes.

These warnings were seen as part of heightened military signalling amid the intensifying conflict dynamics in the region.

Strategic Importance of Samref

The Samref refinery is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil, making it a significant asset in the global oil supply chain. Located along the Red Sea, it plays a key role in refining and exporting petroleum products.

Growing Concerns Over Energy Security

The latest incident has added to concerns about the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure in the Middle East. While the immediate impact appears limited, repeated threats and attacks could have broader implications for regional stability and global oil markets.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as geopolitical tensions remain high and the risk of further escalation persists.