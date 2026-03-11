US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed in Iranian Attack? Details here

The social media platforms are agog with the claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been killed while National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and intelligence agency Mossad's chief, David Barnea have been seriously injured in separate Iranian attacks. Details here.

Has Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's brother, Iddo Netanyahu, been killed in an Iranian attack? Have Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and its intelligence agency, Mossad's chief, David Barnea, been seriously injured? Though none of the news stories have been confirmed at our end, the Iranian media have reported it. At a time when more than 1,200 people, including civilians, have been killed in Iran and 13 in Israel, the stories of attacks on these important figures in the Jewish state have been widely reported on social media.

The social media platforms are agog with the claims that Mossad chief David Barnea was targeted in an Iranian attack. These platforms also have the stories of Iddo Netanyahu getting killed and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir being seriously injured in separate Iranian attacks. In a post going viral on social media platforms, it has been claimed that Iran had carried out an attack targeting David Barnea, the current chief of the highly efficient intelligence agency. Some people also claimed that the incident occurred in Israel and implied that senior Israeli officials were directly targeted.

It has also been claimed in certain social media accounts that an Iranian airstrike had claimed the life of Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, Iddo, and injured National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Reports also claim that Ben-Gvir was injured after his house allegedly caught fire. In certain other social media posts, it was claimed that the Israeli media had falsely reported that Ben-Gvir was involved in a car accident in order to conceal injuries sustained during the purported strike.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo Netanyahu has lost his life after Iranian missile strikes on Netanyahu’s family home.



Apparently the Iranians now have this family squarely in their crosshairs...... pic.twitter.com/jiUyD5EPxy March 9, 2026

A user of the social media platform X wrote in a post, "Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, Iddo Netanyahu, has lost his life after Iranian missile strikes on Netanyahu’s family home." He further claimed, "Apparently the Iranians now have this family squarely in their crosshairs..." Reacting to the claim, another X user wrote, "If true, this would mark a dangerous new escalation. Targeting family homes pushes conflicts into an even darker territory and risks widening the cycle of retaliation. Moments like this remind us how quickly regional tensions can spiral and how devastating the human cost of war can become."