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US-Israel-Iran War: Pakistan-hosted talks with Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia focuses on proposals to reopen Strait of Hormuz

On the first day of the two-day talks, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia discussed forming a consortium to manage oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and had asked Pakistan to participate.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 12:19 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Pakistan-hosted talks with Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia focuses on proposals to reopen Strait of Hormuz
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As the United States-Israeli war on Iran entered its 30th day, foreign ministers Badr Abdelatty of Egypt, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Ishaq Dar of Pakistan and Hakan Fidan of Turkey on Sunday met in Islamabad to discuss de-escalation of the war. According to a Reuters report, the talks focused on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This key shipping route has been effectively blocked by Iran, triggering a global energy crisis.

Pakistan hosts talks with Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia Day 1: Focus on reopening Strait of Hormuz

At the end of the first day of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said foreign ministers from the regional powers had discussed "possible ways ​to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region," and had been briefed on potential U.S.-Iran ​talks in Islamabad, according to Reuters.

A source from ‌Pakistan ⁠said proposals, including from Egypt, had been forwarded to the White House before Sunday's meeting and that they included Suez Canal-style fee structures. Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia could form a consortium to manage oil flows through the waterway, and had asked Pakistan to participate, said another source, as per Reuters.  The first Pakistani source said Islamabad had not been formally asked to join and maintains that it will ​not. The country's army chief, Asim Munir, had been in regular contact with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Addressing growing concerns about the fallout from the US-Israel-Iran conflict, the foreign Ministers of Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia arrived on Sunday for two days of talks with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. In a televised statement, Dar said the visitors “expressed their full support” for potential U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad. “The Foreign Ministers advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable pathway to prevent conflicts and to promote regional peace and harmony,” he said.

US-Israel-Iran War

Meanwhile, Iran has claimed the US is planning a ground invasion after  3,500 additional US sailors and marines arrived in the Middle East. Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said that Iranian forces were “waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly asked Iran to negotiate to resolve the conflict and sent a 15-point peace proposal, but Tehran has rejected it.

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