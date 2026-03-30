US-Israel-Iran War: Pakistan-hosted talks with Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia focuses on proposals to reopen Strait of Hormuz
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma special powers Mumbai Indians to record 221 chase, first-game jinx ends
Will Jatin Sapru leave commentary after IPL 2026? Star presenter finally responds
US-Israel-Iran War: America loses its E-3 Sentry 'AWACS' in Iranian strike on Saudi Arabia base; Why is it major loss?
PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi under fire after allegedly taking visitors to players’ hotel room
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Aditya Dhar film overtakes Pushpa 2, grosses Rs 1000 crore in India
CM Rekha Gupta says Delhi budget prioritises infrastructure with focus on PM Modi's '4S' mantra
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: DMK's 'superstar manifesto' focuses on breakfast scheme, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam; details here
Oye Oye singer Saapna Mukerji thanks Aditya Dhar for 'maintaining dignity' of Tridev song in Dhurandhar 2: 'My voice was respected, not replaced'
West Bengal Election 2026: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mausam Noor, Pradip Prasad in Congress first list of candidates
WORLD
On the first day of the two-day talks, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia discussed forming a consortium to manage oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and had asked Pakistan to participate.
As the United States-Israeli war on Iran entered its 30th day, foreign ministers Badr Abdelatty of Egypt, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Ishaq Dar of Pakistan and Hakan Fidan of Turkey on Sunday met in Islamabad to discuss de-escalation of the war. According to a Reuters report, the talks focused on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This key shipping route has been effectively blocked by Iran, triggering a global energy crisis.
At the end of the first day of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said foreign ministers from the regional powers had discussed "possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region," and had been briefed on potential U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad, according to Reuters.
A source from Pakistan said proposals, including from Egypt, had been forwarded to the White House before Sunday's meeting and that they included Suez Canal-style fee structures. Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia could form a consortium to manage oil flows through the waterway, and had asked Pakistan to participate, said another source, as per Reuters. The first Pakistani source said Islamabad had not been formally asked to join and maintains that it will not. The country's army chief, Asim Munir, had been in regular contact with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
Addressing growing concerns about the fallout from the US-Israel-Iran conflict, the foreign Ministers of Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia arrived on Sunday for two days of talks with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. In a televised statement, Dar said the visitors “expressed their full support” for potential U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad. “The Foreign Ministers advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable pathway to prevent conflicts and to promote regional peace and harmony,” he said.
Meanwhile, Iran has claimed the US is planning a ground invasion after 3,500 additional US sailors and marines arrived in the Middle East. Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said that Iranian forces were “waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly asked Iran to negotiate to resolve the conflict and sent a 15-point peace proposal, but Tehran has rejected it.