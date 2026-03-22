US-Israel-Iran War: Netanyahu calls for global support against Tehran after missile strikes
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WORLD
Iranian missiles struck southern Israel, injuring dozens and damaging buildings in Arad and Dimona. Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site, urging safety compliance and condemning Iran, as tensions escalate near key military and nuclear installations.
Tensions in the Middle East escalated further after Iranian missile strikes hit southern Israel overnight, causing significant damage and injuries. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the affected area in Arad on Sunday to assess the situation and address residents.
According to officials, two ballistic missiles managed to bypass Israel’s air defence systems and struck residential zones in Arad and nearby Dimona. Several buildings were damaged, with parts of an apartment complex in Arad severely affected. Emergency crews conducted extensive search and rescue operations, moving through debris to ensure no one was trapped.
Visuals from the scene showed flames engulfing sections of residential buildings shortly after the impact, underscoring the intensity of the strikes. Authorities confirmed that the missiles used were conventional ballistic weapons.
Despite the scale of destruction, no fatalities were reported in Arad. However, dozens of people sustained injuries. In Arad alone, 31 individuals were hospitalised, including 18 children. Several victims were said to be in serious condition.
In nearby Dimona, at least five people were injured, including a young boy in critical condition. Medical teams responded swiftly, transporting the injured to hospitals for treatment.
During his visit, Netanyahu emphasised the importance of following safety protocols during missile alerts. He urged residents to immediately seek shelter when sirens sound, noting that protected spaces significantly reduce the risk of harm.
He also sharply criticised Iran, accusing it of targeting civilian areas and posing a broader threat. Calling on global leaders to respond, Netanyahu said Israel’s fight extends beyond its own security, framing the conflict as one with wider international implications.
The strikes have raised alarm due to the proximity of Arad and Dimona to sensitive installations, including nuclear and military facilities such as the Nevatim Air Base. The breach of air defences in these areas has intensified security concerns.
The latest attack is part of a continuing cycle of escalation following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Since then, missile exchanges have become frequent, leading to civilian casualties on both sides.
While Israel accuses Iran of deliberately targeting populated areas, Iranian authorities maintain that their strikes are aimed at military and strategic sites. The situation remains volatile, with fears of further escalation growing across the region.