US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei vows to strip enemies of security after Esmail Khatib's killing

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WORLD
Following the killing of Iran's senior intelligence minister Esmail Khatib, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a public statement that security will be denied to both internal and external enemies, and ensure the safety of its citizens.“Security may be denied to internal and external enemies and granted to all our compatriots," he said on Friday as per CNN reports citing Iranian media source.
Following the killing of Iran's senior intelligence minister Esmail Khatib, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a public statement that security will be denied to both internal and external enemies, and ensure the safety of its citizens.“Security may be denied to internal and external enemies and granted to all our compatriots," he said on Friday as per CNN reports citing Iranian media source.