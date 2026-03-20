US-Israel-Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei's extends message on Eid-Ul-Fitr, President Pezeshkian says Tehran doesn't seek nuclear weapons

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his Nowruz greetings, emphasising that his country doesn't seek conflict with neighbouring nations. In his message, he highlighted the importance of national unity and maintaining healthy relations with regional countries. Pezeshkian also reiterated his country does not wish to acquire nuclear weapons, state media reported.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his Nowruz greetings, emphasising that his country doesn't seek conflict with neighbouring nations. In his message, he highlighted the importance of national unity and maintaining healthy relations with regional countries. Pezeshkian also reiterated his country does not wish to acquire nuclear weapons, state media reported.

Iran President's message in Nowruz greetings

“Our difficulties are the result of the interference of enemies,” he said. “Our dear neighbours who surround us, you are our brothers … we have come to resolve all these differences with you.” He further stated that Tehran wants “to establish peace and stability in the region, a regional security structure be formed from Islamic countries. We do not need the presence of outsiders in the region.”

Iran president also stressed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has declared nuclear weapons are religiously forbidden, and no officials are permitted to pursue plans to obtain them.

Mojtaba Khamenei's message on Eid Ul-Fitr

Earlier in the day, Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran had achieved "resounding triumphs" in "third imposed war", while praising the resilience of the Iranian people and the country's armed forces, the Iranian State Media Press TV reported.



In a message delivered on the occasion of the Persian New Year and greetings for Eid al-Fitr to Muslims worldwide, Mojtaba said 'enemies' had attempted to instil fear and despair among the Iranian nation but failed, according to Press TV."The enemy attacked Iran with illusion to instil fear, despair in nation, but to no avail," Mojtaba said.He added that Iran had endured several challenges over the past year."Our noble people endured three confrontations of military, security nature past year," he said.Mojtaba also said national cohesion would strengthen in the face of pressure from adversaries."Cohesion amongst people will become stronger, and enemies will be disgraced," he said.The Iranian leader accused Israel of using "false-flag tactics" aimed at creating divisions between Iran and its neighbouring countries."Israel using false-flag tactics to create division between Iran, neighbours," he said.

Mojtaba also announced the theme for the new Persian year as "Resilient economy alongside national unity, security," stressing the importance of economic stability, Press TV reported."Boosting people's livelihood a form of significant defence against economic war," he added.Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader, offered condolences on the killing of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib to President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian state media Press TV reported. The message of condolences followed a video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei released earlier today by IRIB. In what appears to be an archived video, the supreme leader can be seen teaching religious science to a bunch of pupils who are listening attentively.The IRIB said that the video of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was published for the first time.



(With inputs from ANI)