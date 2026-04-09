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US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?

In response to the strikes on Lebanon, Iran attacked Israel and other Gulf countries while reimposing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that has remained largely blocked amid the war. But, why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?
Iran insists that any peace deal must include Lebanon.
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Lebanon has emerged as a key flashpoint in the peace talks between the United States and Iran after Israel targeted the country, prompting Iran to hit back. The attack came hours after the announcement of a two-week conditional ceasefire in the war, which began in late-February and led to a global energy crisis. In response to the Lebanon strikes, Iran attacked Israel and other Gulf countries while reimposing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that has remained largely blocked amid the war. But, why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?

Iran insists that any peace deal must include Lebanon. Reports say that the Islamic republic had made its stance clear in backchannel talks in early March. Tehran had also reportedly made guarantees that any ceasefire will include cessation of strikes on proxies such as Hezbollah -- an Iran backed militia group. But the US and Israel disagree on this. On Wednesday, Trump said he viewed any attacks on Lebanon as a "separate skirmish" and that the country had been excluded because of Hezbollah. Senior US administration officials have said that Trump believes disarming the Hezbollah is instrumental for long-term peace in West Asia. Israel has termed such proxies as "existential threats" and aims to target Lebanon till the Hezbollah is eliminated.

But Pakistan, which mediated talks between Iran and the US, has said Lebanon was included in the ceasefire agreement. Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X: "The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY." Further talks for a peace deal between the US and Iran are set for Friday in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

Hezbollah -- which translates to 'party of God' in Arabic -- is a Shiite Islamist militia group financed and armed by Iran. It is regarded as the most prominent entity in the Islamic republic's 'axis of resistance'. It was created by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during the Lebanese Civil War and gained its moniker 'the Resistance' by fighting Israeli troops occupying southern Lebanon till 2000.

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