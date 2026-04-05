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US-Israel-Iran war: What are JASSM-ER cruise missiles? 930 km range weaponry deployed by US to Middle East

The weapon system reportedly costs USD 1.5 million. In the first four weeks of the war in Iran, the US military has used more than 1,000 JASSM-ER missiles, as per a report by Bloomberg.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: What are JASSM-ER cruise missiles? 930 km range weaponry deployed by US to Middle East
The JASSM family of missiles includes both long-range and shorter-range weapons.
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The United States has reportedly decided to deploy significantly more long-range missiles from its stockpiles to bases used for ongoing operations against Iran. The US military is set to commit more than 80 percent of its JASSM-ER long-range missile inventory, leaving only about 425 missiles available elsewhere around the world, according to a report by Bloomberg. This comes after US President Donald Trump warned Iran to accept his peace proposal or face severe consequences.

On Saturday, Trump issued a fresh ultimatum saying that Iran had 48 hours to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz -- a key shipping route that remains largely blocked amid the war. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote on the online platform Truth Social.

The JASSM family of missiles includes both long-range and shorter-range weapons. They have been manufactured by the American defence company Lockheed Martin since 2001 and supplied to the US military for over two decades. The JASSM-ER (Joint Air-to-Surface Missile–Extended Range) provides significant long-range, precision strike capability for air-to-ground offensive. The weapon system is designed to destroy high-value, well-defended, fixed, and relocatable targets. This allows aircrew to remain outside the reach of hostile air defence systems without compromising on attack lethality or operational range. The weapon system reportedly costs USD 1.5 million. In the first four weeks of the war in Iran, the US military has used more than 1,000 JASSM-ER missiles, as per the Bloomberg report.

Key specifications:

Range: More than 500 nautical miles or approximately 930 kilometers
Integration: Compatible with fighter jets such as F-15E and F-16 as well as bomber jets like B-1B, B-2, and B-52H
Warhead: 1,000-pound penetrating blast-fragmentation warhead

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