HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points

The Israeli strikes on Lebanon in recent days have claimed the lives of 394 people, including 83 children and 42 women, the country's health minister said Sunday. Lebanon has remained drawn into the widening conflict over the past week. Here's the latest on the Iran war.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 07:59 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points
The war in Iran began last week as US-Israeli strikes killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Pope Leo on Sunday appealed for an end to violence as well as renewed efforts to open space for dialogue as a war between the US-Israel and Iran continued to rattle the Middle East. The pope, who was born in the United States, said the ongoing conflict was fueling fear and hatred, raising concerns it could spread further. "Let us raise our humble prayer to the Lord that the roar of bombs may cease, that weapons may fall silent, and that space may be opened for dialogue in which the voices of peoples can be heard," Pope Leo said from Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Iran's new leader to be 'elected soon'

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Agachi has told NBC News that the Islamic Republic's new supreme leader "will be elected soon". His statement comes as reports say the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member council, has reached a consensus on who will lead the country after the killing of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Dozens of children killed in Lebanon

The Israeli strikes on Lebanon in recent days have claimed the lives of 394 people, including 83 children and 42 women, the country's health minister said on Sunday. Lebanon has remained drawn into the widening conflict over the past week, with the Israeli military saying it targeted Iranian commanders in the Lebanese capital city Beirut.

UAE death toll reaches 4

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday said that Iran had fired 16 ballistic missiles and over 117 drones in a fresh wave of strikes. The country's defence ministry said it intercepted most of the drones, but four four fell in the UAE's territory. The Iranian president had earlier waned of ramping up attacks on US targets across the region amid the raging war. Meanwhile, the death toll from Iranian attacks on the UAE has reached four.

Pak to recover bodies of 2 nationals

Pakistan was coordinating with authorities in the UAE to recover the remains of two Pakistani citizens who were killed due to Iranian attacks in Dubai, the country's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement. "Our diplomatic missions in the UAE are closely coordinating with Dubai authorities to provide necessary assistance and facilitate the repatriation of the bodies," the Pakistani PM said.

3 missing after boat sinks in Hormuz

Three Indonesian crew members were missing after a UAE-flagged tugboat sank in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indonesian foreign ministry said in a statement. The boat had seven crew members from Indonesia, India, and the Philippines -- four of whom survived, as per the ministry.

US embassy in Norway targeted

Police in Norway have said that an explosion near the US embassy in Oslo may have been an act of terror, but added that they were also probing other possible motives. "One of the hypotheses is that it is an act of terrorism," a top police official told the public broadcaster NRK. "But we are not completely stuck on that," Frode Larsen said.

