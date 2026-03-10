FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US-Israel-Iran war: PM Modi meets Oil Minister Puri amid LPG shortage, Indian eateries face closure | Top points

The crisis stems from a virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid a criss-crossing of strikes involving the United States, Israel, and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The narrow passage is critical for India's energy security as the country imports more than 60 percent of its LPG needs.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar amid a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), sparked by the war in Iran. The crisis stems from a virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid a criss-crossing of strikes involving the United States, Israel, and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The narrow passage is critical for India's energy security as the country imports more than 60 percent of its LPG needs. Here's the latest on the conflict in the Middle East and its implications for India.

Indian eateries face closure

Hotel associations across India have flagged a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders as the Iran war continues to rattle the global energy market. Eateries in several cities including Bengaluru and Chennai have warned they may be forced to halt operations soon if LPG supply is not restored. Just days ago, prices of both commercial and domestic gas cylinders were raised across the country.

Thousands displaced in Lebanon

According to the UNHCR, more than 6,67,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced as a result of the Middle East conflict, with the government registering an increase of 1,00,000 in just one day. Nearly 500 people have also been killed due to Israeli strikes in the country.

Putin offers to mediate

The Russian government says that President ⁠Vladimir Putin has offered different options to mediate ⁠and reduce tensions in ⁠the Middle East. Russia is ready to provide any help it can to contain the war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Earlier, Putin had pledged his "unwavering" support to Tehran in its war with the US and Israel.

Iran calls Trump's threats 'empty'

Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani has dismissed threats by US President Donald Trump, calling them "empty". "Iran is not afraid of your empty threats. Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Take care of yourself not to be eliminated," Ali Larijani said in a post on social media. Trump had warned of hitting the Islamic Republic harder if the flow of oil through the Hormuz Strait stops.

Iran says will continue oil blockade

Iran will not allow the export of oil to allies of the US and Israel for as long as the war drags on, an Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) spokesperson stated Tuesday. "The Iranian armed forces...will not allow the export of a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice," the spokesperson said, adding that any change would occur based on the direction the conflict takes.

