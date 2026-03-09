FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US-Israel-Iran war: IndiGo's Delhi-Manchester flight makes U-turn after 7 hours amid Middle East crisis

According to reports, the aircraft turned back after flying for nearly seven hours, despite taking special a route designed to avoid the active conflict zones in the West Asia region. The plane had followed an unusual route via the Gulf of Aden and parts of Africa.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: IndiGo's Delhi-Manchester flight makes U-turn after 7 hours amid Middle East crisis
IndiGo said the airline had to take the decision after last-minute airspace curbs were imposed.
An IndiGo flight scheduled from Delhi to Manchester was forced to return after seven hours in the air, due to last-minute airspace curbs pertaining to the conflict in the Middle East. IndiGo flight 6E33, operated by Norse Atlantic, made a U-turn near the border between the African countries Ethiopia and Eritrea, according to information from the flight tracking platform Flightradar24. The plane had departed the Indian capital for the English city early on Monday morning and was IndiGo's first Delhi-Manchester flight since February 26.

According to reports, the aircraft turned back after flying for nearly seven hours, despite taking a route designed to avoid the active conflict zones in the West Asia region. The plane had followed an unusual route via the Gulf of Aden and parts of Africa, bypassing much of the airspace over the Middle East amid concerns over the deadly war in Iran. But the flight was still forced to return to the Delhi airport.

In a statement, IndiGo said the airline had to take the decision after last-minute airspace restrictions were imposed. "Due to the evolving situation in and around the Middle East, some of our flights may take longer routes or experience diversions. Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester had to return to its origin due to last-minute airspace restrictions, owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia," a spokesperson for the Gurugram-headquartered airline said. "We are working with the relevant authorities to explore the possibilities of resuming the journey. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us," the statement added.

The war in Iran

According to Flightradar24, a Delhi-Manchester flight takes an average of about 11 hours, with exact duration depending on weather conditions and the route. The conflict in the Middle East began after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, killing its second supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes on US bases and other locations in countries across the Middle East. More than 1,200 people have been killed across Iran since the start of the war.

