FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran war: Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Araghchi as death toll mounts

Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru, govt prioritises domestic LPG, takes strict steps

Solo weddings, dinners: Behind modernity and bustling cities, why is Japan facing a loneliness crisis?

As IPL 2026 schedule faces delay, PCB unveils tentative dates for PSL 11

US-Iran war: Air India flights to cost more as it imposes fuel surcharge amid energy crisis

Will West Asia conflict delay 2026 World Cup? FIFA finally breaks silence

As hostilities rise and an oil crisis looms, what role can India play in the Iran war?

Who is Rahul Bhatia? IndiGo MD takes charge as interim CEO after Pieter Elbers' resignation; know his net worth

Hottest March in 50 years: North India scorches, Delhi records its highest temperature as IMD warns of severe heat in Himachal

Ishan Kishan fires back at Kirti Azad’s ‘shame on Team India’ comment after T20 World Cup triumph

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru, govt prioritises domestic LPG, takes strict steps

Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru

As IPL 2026 schedule faces delay, PCB unveils tentative dates for PSL 11

As IPL 2026 schedule faces delay, PCB unveils tentative dates for PSL 11

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran war: Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Araghchi as death toll mounts

This was reportedly the third phone call between Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart since the beginning of the war that has killed more than 1,000 people. Here's the latest on the conflict rattling West Asia.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 12:32 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Araghchi as death toll mounts
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a "detailed" conversation with the Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the deadly conflict in the Middle East. Jaishankar posted about the interaction on X, saying he discussed the "latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict." The minister added: "We agreed to remain in touch." The conversation came on the eleventh day of a war, triggered by US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran. Here's the latest on the conflict in West Asia.

3rd such phone call

This was reportedly the third phone call between Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart since the beginning of the war that has killed over 1,000 people. The two had spoken on February 28 -- the day the United States and Israel launched joint strikes and killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They held another discussion on March 5, when Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi and signed a condolence book for Ali Khamenei.

Air India fares to rise

Air India is set to introduce a phased increase in fuel surcharge across its domestic and international network, the airline said on Tuesday citing a rise in jet fuel prices triggered by the Iran war. The Tata Group-owned airline has released information on price hikes that it will implement in the coming days. Air India further said it regretted the move, but added that it was unavoidable due to factors beyond the airline's control.

Putin calls for de-escalation

In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for de-escalation of the conflict. "The President of Russia reaffirmed his principled position in favour of a speedy de-escalation of the conflict and for it to be resolved through political means," the Russian government said in a statement. "Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support, particularly for providing humanitarian aid to Iran," the statement added.

Iran arrests 30 alleged spies

Iran on Tuesday announced the arrest of 30 people, including a foreign national, who have been accused of spying amid the war. The foreigner, whose nationality was not revealed, was "was spying on behalf of two Persian Gulf countries in the name of the American-Zionist enemy," Iran's intelligence ministry said in a statement.

War death toll mounts

Amid the continuing hostilities, the death toll across the Middle East is rising. In Iran alone, more than 1,200 civilians have been killed since the start of the war. The deceased reportedly include nearly 200 children. At least 570 people have been reported killed in Lebanon since Israel began attacking the country last week. In Israel, at least a dozen people have died since the war began, according to authorities. The United Arab Emirates' defense ministry says at least six people have been killed due to strikes launched by Iran during the war.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran war: Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Araghchi as death toll mounts
US-Iran war: Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Araghchi
Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru, govt prioritises domestic LPG, takes strict steps
Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru
Solo weddings, dinners: Behind modernity and bustling cities, why is Japan facing a loneliness crisis?
Solo weddings, dinners: Why is Japan facing a loneliness crisis?
As IPL 2026 schedule faces delay, PCB unveils tentative dates for PSL 11
As IPL 2026 schedule faces delay, PCB unveils tentative dates for PSL 11
US-Iran war: Air India flights to cost more as it imposes fuel surcharge amid energy crisis
Iran war: Air India flights to cost more as it imposes fuel surcharge
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement