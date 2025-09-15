US-Israel-Iran war: Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart Araghchi as death toll mounts

This was reportedly the third phone call between Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart since the beginning of the war that has killed more than 1,000 people. Here's the latest on the conflict rattling West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a "detailed" conversation with the Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the deadly conflict in the Middle East. Jaishankar posted about the interaction on X, saying he discussed the "latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict." The minister added: "We agreed to remain in touch." The conversation came on the eleventh day of a war, triggered by US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran. Here's the latest on the conflict in West Asia.

3rd such phone call

This was reportedly the third phone call between Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart since the beginning of the war that has killed over 1,000 people. The two had spoken on February 28 -- the day the United States and Israel launched joint strikes and killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They held another discussion on March 5, when Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi and signed a condolence book for Ali Khamenei.

Air India fares to rise

Air India is set to introduce a phased increase in fuel surcharge across its domestic and international network, the airline said on Tuesday citing a rise in jet fuel prices triggered by the Iran war. The Tata Group-owned airline has released information on price hikes that it will implement in the coming days. Air India further said it regretted the move, but added that it was unavoidable due to factors beyond the airline's control.

Putin calls for de-escalation

In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for de-escalation of the conflict. "The President of Russia reaffirmed his principled position in favour of a speedy de-escalation of the conflict and for it to be resolved through political means," the Russian government said in a statement. "Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support, particularly for providing humanitarian aid to Iran," the statement added.

Iran arrests 30 alleged spies

Iran on Tuesday announced the arrest of 30 people, including a foreign national, who have been accused of spying amid the war. The foreigner, whose nationality was not revealed, was "was spying on behalf of two Persian Gulf countries in the name of the American-Zionist enemy," Iran's intelligence ministry said in a statement.

War death toll mounts

Amid the continuing hostilities, the death toll across the Middle East is rising. In Iran alone, more than 1,200 civilians have been killed since the start of the war. The deceased reportedly include nearly 200 children. At least 570 people have been reported killed in Lebanon since Israel began attacking the country last week. In Israel, at least a dozen people have died since the war began, according to authorities. The United Arab Emirates' defense ministry says at least six people have been killed due to strikes launched by Iran during the war.