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US-Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian nationals killed, 10 others injured due to drone attack in Oman

These have been reported as the first Indian casualties on land in a Middle Eastern country since the start of the war in Iran. Ten other Indian citizens suffered injures in the strike on Al Awahi Industrial Area in Sohar city.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 08:15 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian nationals killed, 10 others injured due to drone attack in Oman
Two Indian workers were killed after debris from a downed drone fell in an industrial area (Representational image).
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Two Indian nationals were killed due to a drone attack in an industrial area in Oman on Friday (March 13), government officials said in a statement. These have been reported as the first Indian casualties on land in a Middle Eastern country since the start of the war in Iran. Ten other Indian citizens suffered injures in the strike on Al Awahi Industrial Area in Sohar city, located about 200 kilometers from the capital Muscat. All of them were said to be out of danger.

In a statement, Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf region) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said: "I wish to share with all of you an incident which has happened in Sohar City in Muscat today. There was an attack, and in this incident, two Indian nationals have died. We express our deepest condolences to their families." Mahajan added: "Of the 11 injured, 10 are Indians. Out of them, 5 have been discharged after receiving treatment, and 5 others are receiving treatment in local hospitals. None of them are reported to have serious injuries. Our mission is in close touch with the concerned company and local authorities and is rendering all assistance."

Two Indian workers were killed after debris from a downed drone fell in the industrial area in the Sohar area, Al Jazeera reported citing the state media. Quoting a security source, Al Jazeera reported that the drone crashed in the Al-Awahi Industrial Area, resulting in the deaths of two workers and injuries to several others. Another drone was shot down in Sohar around the same time.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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