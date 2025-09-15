FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Iran war: PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, expresses 'deep concern' over civilian deaths

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region." This was the first conversation between PM Modi and the Iranian leadership since the war began last month.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 12:17 AM IST

Iran war: PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, expresses 'deep concern' over civilian deaths
PM Modi with Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 12) held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid a deadly war launched by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic. After the phone call, PM Modi said he had expressed "deep concern" over the "escalation of tensions and loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure." This was the first conversation between PM Modi and the Iranian leadership since the war began late last month.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region." He added: "The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities. Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy." Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the safety of shipping and energy security, his ministry said in a briefing.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, killing its longtime supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior political and military leaders. In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks on US bases and other locations in countries across the Middle East. The Assembly of Experts, an 88-member council, earlier this week appointed Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader of Iran. More than 1,300 civilians have been killed across Iran since the war began, according to officials. The conflict has also sent global oil prices soaring, with Iran virtually blocking the crucial Strait of Hormuz to disrupt energy supplies and put pressure on the US.

 

