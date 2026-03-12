FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US-Israel-Iran war: Is Iranian regime set to collapse soon? American intel report says this

With political pressure mounting over soaring global oil prices, United States President Donald Trump has suggested he will "soon" end the conflict -- the biggest US military operation in more than two decades. Here's more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Is Iranian regime set to collapse soon? American intel report says this
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli strike at the outset of the war.
US intelligence officials have indicated that Iran's hardline leadership is still largely intact and not at risk of collapse any time soon. The assessment comes after two weeks of unrelenting bombardment by the United States and Israel, sources familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters. A "multitude" of intel reports provide "consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger" of falling and "retains control of the Iranian public," a source said on the condition of anonymity. The assessment was completed within the last few days, the report said.

With political pressure mounting over soaring oil prices, US President Donald Trump has suggested he will "soon" end the conflict -- the biggest US military operation in more than two decades. But intel reports highlight the cohesion and firmness of the Islamic Republic of Iran's clerical leadership despite the killing of longtime supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the outset of the war. Israeli officials have also acknowledged that there is no certainty the war would lead to a change of regime in Iran, as per the Reuters report.

Since launching the war, the US and Israel have struck key targets inside Iran, including top government leaders and senior commanders in the elite force Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks on locations in countries across the Middle East. The Assembly of Experts, an 88-member group of clerics, have declared Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as the new supreme leader of Iran. The Trump administration has also not ruled out sending US troops into Iran. But for now, American intel reports suggest that the IRGC and the interim leaders who took charge after Ali Khamenei's death retain control of the West Asian country.

