US-Israel-Iran war: Key UAE oil hub ablaze after US strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, Watch video

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Amid US-Israel-Iran strikes in the Gulf and Middle East region, a key energy installation in the United Arab Emirates witnessed thick black smoke rising from the vicinity.
Amid US-Israel-Iran strikes in the Gulf and Middle East region, a key energy installation in the United Arab Emirates witnessed thick black smoke rising from the vicinity. Videos of the incident went viral online showing thick smoke bellowing from Fujairah, coastal city with a major port and an emirate in UAE.
The port in Fujairah is significant to the region in terms of oil trade and includes an important oil export terminal. The incident comes hours after the United States carried out strikes on Iran's Kharg Island oil hub.