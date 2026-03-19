US-Israel-Iran War: Jerusalem ranks 8th in World Happiness Report 2026 amid Middle East conflict

Israel ranks 8th in the World Happiness Report despite ongoing war. Young citizens report high life satisfaction, supported by strong social bonds and family, though emotional stress and worry remain.

Israel remains among the world’s happiest nations. Even with ongoing conflict and security challenges, it has once again ranked eighth in the World Happiness Report, the same position as last year. This shows that citizens continue to report strong life satisfaction despite disruptions caused by the war.

Impact of war and daily life:

The report shows how Israelis handle the obstacles, which include school closures and travel restrictions and the requirement to use shelters. People show high life evaluation scores despite their daily activities being interrupted by the ongoing disruptions. The World Happiness Report, which the Wellbeing Research Centre at Oxford University developed together with the Gallup World Poll, measures life satisfaction through income and social support, life expectancy, personal freedom, generosity and institutional trust. The ranking of Israel shows how its citizens maintain their strength during challenging situations.

Youth and social support:

The life satisfaction of Israeli citizens below 25 years of age reached its highest point according to their reports, which placed them third among worldwide youth. The experts demonstrate that people require strong social bonds and family backing, together with a life purpose to achieve successful well-being maintenance. People maintain their optimistic view of life because these elements continue to help them throughout their most challenging times.

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Challenges beneath the surface:

The report shows high levels of happiness among people, but it also records an increase in emotional stress. People experience heightened levels of worry, sadness and anger, according to the data, which shows a decline in their trust toward public institutions. The data shows that people experience high life satisfaction while they also deal with persistent stress and underlying worries that affect their daily lives.