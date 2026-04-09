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Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway

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US-Israel-Iran War: Israeli forces open fire on refugee camp, 15-year-old Palestinian child injured

The incident is part of a larger wave of violence in the West Bank, with Israeli forces carrying out 4,723 attacks across the territory in 2025, killing 14 Palestinians and displacing 13 Bedouin communities comprising 1,090 people, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 08:27 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Israeli forces open fire on refugee camp, 15-year-old Palestinian child injured
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A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was wounded by Israeli army fire on Wednesday evening during a raid on the Al-Arroub refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews transferred the boy to the hospital after he was shot with live ammunition during the raid on the camp south of Hebron. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces stormed the camp and opened fire, wounding the child.

Escalating violence in the West Bank

The incident is part of a larger wave of violence in the West Bank, with Israeli forces carrying out 4,723 attacks across the territory in 2025, killing 14 Palestinians and displacing 13 Bedouin communities comprising 1,090 people, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

The escalation is seen as a step toward the formal annexation of the territory by Palestinians. Israel has intensified operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching a military campaign in the Gaza Strip on October 8, 2023.

International condemnation

The International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal in July 2024, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. This landmark opinion highlights the growing international concern over Israel's actions in the region.

Separate incident in Jordan Valley

In a separate incident, another Palestinian was taken to the hospital after being beaten by Israeli occupiers in the Ain Shabab area of the Jordan Valley. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Israeli forces also raided the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, firing stun grenades and tear gas without reports of injuries or arrests.

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Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway
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