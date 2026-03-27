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US-Israel-Iran War: Israel strikes Iran's nuclear facilities? Yellowcake plant and heavy-water facility hit, claims Iranian media

Iran's state media says its nuclear facilities were attacked on Friday, claiming that its yellowcake production facility in Ardekan, Yazd province, was targeted in a joint military strike reportedly carried out by 'Israeli' forces with US support. While the facility sustained damage, environmental safety remained intact, and investigations were ongoing. The attack comes just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 10:27 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Israel strikes Iran's nuclear facilities? Yellowcake plant and heavy-water facility hit, claims Iranian media
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Iran's state media says its nuclear facilities were attacked on Friday, claiming that its yellowcake production facility in Ardekan, Yazd province, was targeted in a joint military strike reportedly carried out by 'Israeli' forces with US support. While the facility sustained damage, environmental safety remained intact, and investigations were ongoing. The attack comes just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.

Iran's yellowcake production facility struck

IRNA reported that a heavy-water plant and a yellowcake production plant were struck. Yellowcake is a concentrated form of uranium after impurities are removed from the raw ore. The facility, a key centre, suffered structural damage, but the agency assured the public that no radioactive leak had been detected. For those unaware, Yellowcake is converted into uranium hexafluoride gas, a critical step toward producing nuclear fuel.

The strike on Ardekan came shortly after reports of attacks on Iran’s Khondab heavy water reactor and industrial sites in Arak. Iranian officials described the wave of assaults as an attempt to disrupt the country’s nuclear infrastructure comprehensively. Amid this, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has called on industrial companies and industries allied with the US and Israel to immediately leave their workplaces, Tasnim reported.

Also, the Khondab Heavy Water Complex was targeted in two stages by aggression from the American and Zionist enemy, claimed Fars news agency, citing Hassan Ghamari, an official in the central Markazi province, as per Al Jazeera reports.  The American–Zionist enemyreportedly targeted the Khuzestan Steel and Mobarakeh Steel factories in Isfahan in two separate attacks.

IRGC calls on employees of US and Israeli industrial companies to leave 

The IRGC warned that its fighters were carrying out retaliatory attacks on industrial companies in the region with US shareholders, as well as heavy industries allied with Israel in the region. It added that employees of those industries should leave and residents within a one-kilometre radius should evacuate until the attack is over, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israel has issued a warning to “escalate and expand” its attacks on Iran earlier in the day, even as US President Donald Trump claimed talks on ending the war were going well and gave Tehran more time to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, meanwhile, gave no signs of backing down. With stock markets reeling and economic fallout from the war extending far beyond the Middle East, Trump is under growing pressure to end Iran's chokehold on the strait, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is usually shipped. Iran has rejected a 15-point U.S. proposal for a ceasefire that includes it relinquishing control of the strait, but at the same time has ordered thousands more troops to the region,  possibly in preparation for a military attempt to wrest the waterway from Iran. Trump has said that if Iran doesn't reopen the Strait to all traffic by April 6, he will order the destruction of Iran’s energy plants. 

(With inputs from AP)

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