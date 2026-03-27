US-Israel-Iran War: Israel strikes Iran's nuclear facilities? Yellowcake plant and heavy-water facility hit, claims Iranian media
US-Israel-Iran War: China backs Pakistan's mediation, urges talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
‘Ready for the next phase’: Badshah makes big revelation after Tateeree controversy
'Pakistan ko chuna laga rahe': Netizens slam Mohsin Naqvi, PCB over 'fake crowd noise' in PSL 2026
Saba Azad hospitalised due to parasite infection, calls it 'worst 14 days of life', credits Hrithik Roshan for keeping 'grumpy spirits up'
What is avalanche? How does it occur? Know about world' ten most devastating avalanches
Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor instantly said 'yes' to Dhurandhar, Mukesh Chhabra reveals: 'For others, it took time'
GATE 2025 Result: Scorecards released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, how to check, steps to download
'Impact player rule is unfair': GT skipper Shubman Gill slams 12th player format; Ashish Nehra calls for adaptive T20 cricket
US-Iran War: Donald Trump claims Iran 'begging for deal', Tehran responds with missiles and drones, attacks bases in UAE, Qatar
WORLD
Iran's state media says its nuclear facilities were attacked on Friday, claiming that its yellowcake production facility in Ardekan, Yazd province, was targeted in a joint military strike reportedly carried out by 'Israeli' forces with US support. While the facility sustained damage, environmental safety remained intact, and investigations were ongoing. The attack comes just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.
Iran's state media says its nuclear facilities were attacked on Friday, claiming that its yellowcake production facility in Ardekan, Yazd province, was targeted in a joint military strike reportedly carried out by 'Israeli' forces with US support. While the facility sustained damage, environmental safety remained intact, and investigations were ongoing. The attack comes just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.
IRNA reported that a heavy-water plant and a yellowcake production plant were struck. Yellowcake is a concentrated form of uranium after impurities are removed from the raw ore. The facility, a key centre, suffered structural damage, but the agency assured the public that no radioactive leak had been detected. For those unaware, Yellowcake is converted into uranium hexafluoride gas, a critical step toward producing nuclear fuel.
The strike on Ardekan came shortly after reports of attacks on Iran’s Khondab heavy water reactor and industrial sites in Arak. Iranian officials described the wave of assaults as an attempt to disrupt the country’s nuclear infrastructure comprehensively. Amid this, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has called on industrial companies and industries allied with the US and Israel to immediately leave their workplaces, Tasnim reported.
Also, the Khondab Heavy Water Complex was targeted in two stages by aggression from the American and Zionist enemy, claimed Fars news agency, citing Hassan Ghamari, an official in the central Markazi province, as per Al Jazeera reports. The American–Zionist enemyreportedly targeted the Khuzestan Steel and Mobarakeh Steel factories in Isfahan in two separate attacks.
The IRGC warned that its fighters were carrying out retaliatory attacks on industrial companies in the region with US shareholders, as well as heavy industries allied with Israel in the region. It added that employees of those industries should leave and residents within a one-kilometre radius should evacuate until the attack is over, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Meanwhile, Israel has issued a warning to “escalate and expand” its attacks on Iran earlier in the day, even as US President Donald Trump claimed talks on ending the war were going well and gave Tehran more time to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, meanwhile, gave no signs of backing down. With stock markets reeling and economic fallout from the war extending far beyond the Middle East, Trump is under growing pressure to end Iran's chokehold on the strait, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is usually shipped. Iran has rejected a 15-point U.S. proposal for a ceasefire that includes it relinquishing control of the strait, but at the same time has ordered thousands more troops to the region, possibly in preparation for a military attempt to wrest the waterway from Iran. Trump has said that if Iran doesn't reopen the Strait to all traffic by April 6, he will order the destruction of Iran’s energy plants.
(With inputs from AP)