US-Israel-Iran War: Is Tehran mining the Strait of Hormuz? Donald Trump warns, says ‘Beware’

US President Donald Trump warned Iran to remove any mines from the Strait of Hormuz or face severe military consequences.

The United States has issued a strong warning to Iran over reports that mines may have been placed in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global oil shipments. In a message posted on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to immediately remove any mines that might have been deployed in the narrow waterway.

Trump stated that while there was no confirmed evidence that mines had been laid, the United States would take severe military action if such devices were discovered and not removed quickly. He emphasised that failure to act could lead to consequences “never seen before,” highlighting Washington’s determination to protect international shipping lanes and regional security.

US Military Action Against Suspected Mine-Laying Boats

Shortly after issuing the warning, Trump announced that US forces had carried out strikes on several vessels suspected of being involved in mine-laying operations. According to the president, ten inactive boats or ships believed to be linked to such activities were targeted and destroyed. He also suggested that additional operations could follow if necessary.

The United States Central Command later shared footage on social media showing operations aimed at weakening Iran’s maritime capabilities. The command said the actions were intended to limit Iran’s ability to threaten international shipping and project military power at sea.

US officials argue that Iranian forces have repeatedly challenged freedom of navigation in the region, particularly in waters that are vital to global trade and energy transportation.

Possibility of Broader Military Operations

During a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the United States has not ruled out the possibility of deploying ground troops in Iran if the situation escalates. She noted that military operations would continue until the objectives of “Operation Epic Fury” are met.

Leavitt did not provide details about the timeline or the full scope of the operation but indicated that the administration remains prepared for further escalation if required.

Regional Conflict and Energy Concerns

The developments come amid growing tensions across West Asia. Iran has reportedly responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US military installations, embassies, and energy infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf states, including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The conflict has raised concerns about global energy markets because the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. Nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass through the narrow channel, making any disruption there a major risk to international energy security.