How is ragtag Iran Army attacking US, Israel so accurately? Is Russia sharing intelligence on ships, aircraft, radar?

Russia is reportedly providing intelligence to Iran amid the escalating US–Israel–Iran conflict, helping Tehran target US forces.

Russia has reportedly become indirectly involved in the ongoing conflict between the United States–Israel alliance and Iran by providing intelligence support to Tehran. According to a report by The Washington Post, Moscow is believed to be sharing information that could help Iran identify and target US military assets in the region, including warships and aircraft.

The exact scale of Russia’s assistance remains unclear. However, analysts cited in the report suggested that Iran’s ability to detect American military positions has improved despite the damage inflicted on its own systems during recent US and Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Deadly Drone Strike on US Forces

The conflict took another serious turn when an Iranian drone strike reportedly hit a command facility at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait. The attack resulted in the deaths of six US service members and left 18 others injured. The drone managed to bypass regional air defence systems before striking the command centre.

Experts say Iran’s recent operations show a high level of precision. Dara Massicot noted that Iranian forces have been targeting key surveillance infrastructure such as early-warning radar and over-the-horizon radar installations. These systems are vital for monitoring incoming threats and coordinating military responses.

Massicot also pointed out that Iran has limited satellite capability and does not operate a full satellite network. Russia’s advanced space-based technologies, therefore, could significantly enhance Tehran’s ability to conduct accurate strikes.

Another analyst, Nicole Grajewski, said Iranian attacks appear to be penetrating air defence systems more effectively than before. She added that Iran’s military tactics have improved since its earlier confrontation with the United States and Israel last year.

US Downplays Russia and China’s Role

Despite reports of Russian support, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed the influence of both Russia and China in the conflict. Speaking to reporters, he said the two countries were “not really a factor” in the war and that Washington’s primary focus remains on Iran.

Moscow has maintained close political, economic and military relations with Tehran for years. Russia and China have both criticised the US and Israeli strikes, arguing there is no clear evidence that Iran is actively developing nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, the Kremlin confirmed that it remains in contact with the Iranian leadership but declined to reveal details about the discussions.

Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender'

Amid the intensifying conflict, US President Donald Trump declared that Iran must agree to “unconditional surrender” if it wants hostilities to end. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said no negotiations would take place unless Tehran fully capitulated.

He added that once Iran complied, the United States and its allies would help rebuild the country’s economy and stability. Trump also introduced a new slogan, 'Make Iran Great Again (MIGA)', echoing his well-known political phrase used during previous campaigns.