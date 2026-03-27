US-Israel-Iran War: IRGC warns of 'harsh measures' as it turns back 3 ships from Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards stopped three container ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the route is closed to vessels linked to US and Israeli allies. The Guards claimed that the US president's statement that the Strait was open was a lie.

Three ships have been turned back while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, said Iran's Revolutionary Guards, while declaring the route closed to vessels linked to ports “belonging to allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies.”

Iran stops 3 vessels from entering the Strait of Hormuz

In a statement carried on the Sepah News website, the Guards said, “This morning, following the lies of the corrupt US president (Donald Trump)claiming that the Strait of Hormuz was open, three container ships of different nationalities... were turned back after a warning from the IRGC Navy.”The statement added: “The movement of any vessel ‘to and from’ ports of origin belonging to allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies, to any destination and through any corridor, is prohibited.”

Regarding the status of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran earlier issued a defiant response to claims made by US President Donald Trump that the vital waterway is open for transit, insisting that it remains under a blockade. The statement follows recent remarks from the US administration suggesting that the maritime route was functioning. In a direct rebuttal, the IRGC military command made it clear that it maintains full control over the chokepoint."The Strait of Hormuz has been closed, and any movement through the strait will be met with a harsh response," the IRGC Navy declared in its statement.

Why did Iran issue a fresh warning on the Strait of Hormuz?

The warning underscores the extreme volatility in the region as Tehran continues to challenge American and Israeli naval operations. As detailed by Press TV, the Iranian military has vowed to protect its maritime boundaries and will not allow unauthorised passage through the strategic channel. The latest escalation comes amid a broader conflict, with the IRGC reiterating its stance that "any movement through the strait will be met with a harsh response." The declaration serves as a direct warning to international shipping and foreign military forces currently stationed in or near the Persian Gulf.



(With ANI inputs)