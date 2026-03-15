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US-Israel-Iran War: IRGC vow to 'pursue and kill' Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid assassination rumours

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US-Israel-Iran War: IRGC vow to 'pursue and kill' Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid assassination rumours

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US-Israel-Iran War: IRGC vow to 'pursue and kill' Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid assassination rumours

Iran’s IRGC threatens to “pursue and kill” Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid the Iran-Israel war.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: IRGC vow to 'pursue and kill' Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid assassination rumours
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a forceful warning targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring that it will 'pursue and kill' him amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, according to AFP reports.

In an official statement, the IRGC referred to Netanyahu as a 'child-killing criminal' and emphasised that if he remains alive, their forces will continue efforts to eliminate him 'with full force.'

Social Media Speculation Fuels Uncertainty

The threat comes amid growing speculation on social media about Netanyahu’s current whereabouts. Several posts have circulated online questioning his recent public appearances. One particular video from his March 12 press conference drew attention for seemingly showing six fingers on one hand, leading to theories that the footage may have been altered using artificial intelligence tools.

These online discussions have added to the uncertainty surrounding Netanyahu’s movements as the conflict intensifies.

Netanyahu Responds Amid Airstrikes

At his first press briefing since the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran began on February 28, Netanyahu addressed the military campaign while issuing a subtle warning toward Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

During the conference, he defended Israel’s operations as necessary measures in response to Iran’s threats and actions. Analysts say his remarks signal Israel’s intent to maintain pressure on Iran while sending a message of deterrence to Tehran’s leadership.

Rising Tensions in the Region

The IRGC’s statement marks a significant escalation in rhetoric between the two nations. Experts warn that such direct threats to political leaders can further heighten regional instability and complicate efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

As the Iran-Israel war continues, international observers remain concerned about the potential for broader military engagement, especially given recent US involvement in regional airstrikes and heightened tensions over strategic locations such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation underscores the volatile dynamics in the Middle East, where military actions, political statements, and digital speculation combine to create an unpredictable security environment.

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