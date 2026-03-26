US-Israel-Iran war: IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri killed in Israeli strike in Strait of Hormuz

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WORLD
Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas.
Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas, a key Iranian port city located near the Strait of Hormuz, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.