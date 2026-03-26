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US-Israel-Iran war: IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri killed in Israeli strike in Strait of Hormuz

Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas.

IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri killed in Israeli strike in Strait of Hormuz

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