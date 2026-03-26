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US-Israel-Iran war: IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri killed in Israeli strike in Strait of Hormuz

Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri killed in Israeli strike in Strait of Hormuz
IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri killed in Israeli strike in Strait of Hormuz
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Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas, a key Iranian port city located near the Strait of Hormuz, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

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