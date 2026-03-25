US-Israel-Iran War: Iranian envoy welcomes India’s role as Middle East tensions escalate, calls it ‘Trusted player'

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WORLD
Iran sees India as a potential mediator to ease US-Iran tensions amid ongoing Middle East conflict.
Iran believes that India could serve as a trusted intermediary in reducing tensions between the United States and Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Speaking in New Delhi, Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali highlighted India’s historical and strategic ties with both Tehran and Washington, as well as Israel, positioning it as a credible player to facilitate dialogue.
'India can play an effective and positive role in reducing misunderstandings and strengthening diplomatic pathways,' Fathali stated, emphasising the country’s balanced foreign policy and its influence in the Global South.
The ambassador’s remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause on military escalation and encouraged Tehran to return to negotiations. Washington has reportedly forwarded a 15-point proposal to Iran outlining terms for a potential ceasefire.
In parallel, the US has deployed additional paratroopers and positioned Marines in the Gulf region as a precautionary measure, reflecting the heightened security concerns. Intermediaries from Pakistan are reportedly facilitating the communication of the proposal, with plans to host renewed talks.
Despite the diplomatic overtures, Iran has continued military operations in the region, including attacks on Israel and incidents such as the fire at Kuwait International Airport. Statements from Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees both the regular army and the Revolutionary Guard, indicate a firm refusal to negotiate directly with the US.
Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari criticised Washington, stating, “The strategic power you used to talk about has turned into a strategic failure.” He asserted that the US is in no position to engage in meaningful talks and reinforced Tehran’s longstanding suspicion of American intentions.
The contrasting signals, US outreach and Iran’s public defiance, underscore the difficulties in reaching a ceasefire. While India is seen as a potential mediator capable of bridging gaps, the path to negotiation remains fraught with distrust. Analysts suggest that any progress will depend on careful diplomatic engagement and the willingness of both sides to explore indirect channels while managing ongoing military risks.
With the conflict extending into its fourth week, the international community watches closely as efforts to de-escalate tensions face both geopolitical complexities and hardened stances from Tehran.