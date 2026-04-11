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US-Israel-Iran War: Iranian delegation arrives in Pakistan for peace talks with US, says negotiations hinge on preconditions

Iran and US delegations, led by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and JD Vance, have gathered in Islamabad for crucial peace talks after weeks of conflict in West Asia.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 07:34 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Iranian delegation arrives in Pakistan for peace talks with US, says negotiations hinge on preconditions
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Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has reached Islamabad to participate in crucial negotiations with the United States, marking a significant diplomatic effort to de-escalate tensions in West Asia. The talks, referred to as the 'Islamabad Talks' by Pakistan, come after nearly six weeks of sustained conflict in the region.

Key Leaders and Delegations

The Iranian side is headed by Qalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Defence Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati. Several lawmakers and senior officials from political, military, and economic sectors are also part of the group.

The US delegation, expected to arrive shortly, will be led by Vice President JD Vance. He will be joined by senior envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner. The meeting is poised to become the highest-level direct engagement between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Preconditions Stall Immediate Dialogue

Despite the diplomatic momentum, Iran has made it clear that formal negotiations will not begin unless certain preconditions are fulfilled. Qalibaf stated that two prior commitments must be honoured: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s frozen financial assets abroad.

These demands, according to Iranian officials, were previously agreed upon in principle but remain unimplemented. The insistence on these measures has introduced uncertainty over whether talks will proceed as scheduled.

US Scepticism and Strategic Concerns

Reports suggest that officials in Washington remain cautious about the prospects of the negotiations. Concerns persist over whether tangible outcomes can be achieved, especially regarding sensitive geopolitical issues such as maritime security and regional stability. The reopening of key trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, is reportedly seen as a complex challenge even if dialogue progresses positively.

Parallel Developments in Lebanon

Amid the broader diplomatic push, Lebanon is also taking steps toward de-escalation. The office of President Joseph Aoun has confirmed that direct talks between Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to begin next week. These discussions aim to address ongoing hostilities involving Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

A Critical Diplomatic Moment

The Islamabad Talks represent a rare and potentially pivotal moment in US-Iran relations. While uncertainties remain, the presence of top leadership from both sides underscores the urgency of finding a sustainable path toward peace in a volatile region.

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