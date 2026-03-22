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US-Israel-Iran war: Iran’s retaliatory strike targets Israel’s towns near nuclear facility; Over 100 Injured, no radiation leak detected

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US-Israel-Iran war: Iran’s retaliatory strike targets Israel’s towns near nuclear facility; Over 100 Injured, no radiation leak detected

Over 100 people, including children were injured after Iran launched a retaliatory missile strike on Israeli towns of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, and Arad. This came as ‘response’ from Tehran after Israel targeted its nuclear site at Natanz on Saturday.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 08:33 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Iran’s retaliatory strike targets Israel’s towns near nuclear facility; Over 100 Injured, no radiation leak detected
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Over 100 people, including children were injured after Iran launched a retaliatory missile strike on Israeli towns of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, and Arad. This came as ‘response’ from Tehran after Israel targeted its nuclear site at Natanz on Saturday, March 21 as conflict enters its fourth week.

Iran targeted Israel’s Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center in Dimona. However, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had received no indication of damage and no abnormal radiation levels had been detected in the area. As AFP reported that residential buildings were hit. At least 88 people were wounded in Arad, including 10 in serious condition, while 33 were wounded in nearby Dimona.

Israel Foreign Ministry has called it Pure terrorism and war crime by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Israel PM Netanyahu spoke with mayors of Arad and Dimona.

Netanyahu said, “This is a very difficult evening in the battle for our future. Just a short while ago, I spoke with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan, and asked him to convey, on behalf of all Israeli citizens, our prayers for the peace of the injured. I have instructed the Director General of my office to provide all the necessary assistance together with all government ministries," Netanyahu said.

Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear facility 

Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, which is Iran’s main enrichment site was targeted by Israel on Saturday. Iranian state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported that the US and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran's key uranium enrichment facility in Natanz. The report further stated that no radioactive leaks had been detected following the attack, and residents living near the facility were not at risk.

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