FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April, set to miss big MI clash: Report

Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi accuses US, Israel of 'undermining international law' amid diplomatic talks in Islamabad

Vijay Varma-starrer web series Matka King to premiere in April, Prime Video announces release date on actor's birthday

Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video

Akshaye Khanna's baby video with father Vinod Khanna goes viral, netizens call Dhurandhar actor 'Rahman Dacute' - Watch

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: Pushpanjali Kumari, Sabreen Parveen top with 98.4%, check full BSEB Class 10 toppers' list

US-Israel-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran names US officers behind deadly Minab school strike, says 'Remember these two criminals'

Pakistan people demand staggering Rs 500 crore from Aditya Dhar after Dhurandhar 2 success, say, 'Lyari ki sadke bann jaayengi'; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April, set to miss big MI clash: Report

CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April

Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant

Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant

Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video

Anurag Dobhal breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi accuses US, Israel of 'undermining international law' amid diplomatic talks in Islamabad

Iran’s FM Araghchi has accused the US and Israel of undermining international law during a call with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, amid an ongoing meeting between Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Islamabad in an effort to de-escalate the situation. He condemned US, Israeli ‘aggression’ in a call with the Pakistani minister, as per Al Jazeera.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 06:08 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi accuses US, Israel of 'undermining international law' amid diplomatic talks in Islamabad
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran’s FM Araghchi has accused the US and Israel of undermining international law during a call with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, amid an ongoing meeting between Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Islamabad in an effort to de-escalate the situation. He condemned US, Israeli ‘aggression’ in a call with the Pakistani minister, as per Al Jazeera.

In a post shared by the Iranian government on X, Araghchi said the continued US and Israeli attacks on Iran, including on infrastructure, schools and hospitals, showed an “erosion of international law” and called on regional and global actors to take action. 

Pakistan on Sunday began a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in Islamabad, aiming to push the US and Iran towards direct talks to de-escalate the ongoing conflict. Hours before the meeting, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a 90-minute phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as the war entered its fifth week, resulting in Iran’s death toll of 2076, and several casualties in the US and Israel.

During the conversation, Iran's President Pezeshkian emphasised that trust is the missing piece in negotiations with the US, citing past attacks during talks as a major concern. He stated that Iran was attacked twice during previous nuclear negotiations, highlighting the contradiction between talks and strikes, which has fueled Iranian scepticism about Washington's intentions. Confidence-building measures are necessary before direct dialogue can be considered. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April, set to miss big MI clash: Report
CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April
Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant
Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant
US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi accuses US, Israel of 'undermining international law' amid diplomatic talks in Islamabad
US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi slams US, Israel 'aggression'
Vijay Varma-starrer web series Matka King to premiere in April, Prime Video announces release date on actor's birthday
Vijay Varma-starrer Prime Video web series Matka King to premiere in April
Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video
Anurag Dobhal breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement