US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi accuses US, Israel of 'undermining international law' amid diplomatic talks in Islamabad

Iran’s FM Araghchi has accused the US and Israel of undermining international law during a call with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, amid an ongoing meeting between Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Islamabad in an effort to de-escalate the situation. He condemned US, Israeli ‘aggression’ in a call with the Pakistani minister, as per Al Jazeera.

Iran’s FM Araghchi has accused the US and Israel of undermining international law during a call with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, amid an ongoing meeting between Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Islamabad in an effort to de-escalate the situation. He condemned US, Israeli ‘aggression’ in a call with the Pakistani minister, as per Al Jazeera.



In a post shared by the Iranian government on X, Araghchi said the continued US and Israeli attacks on Iran, including on infrastructure, schools and hospitals, showed an “erosion of international law” and called on regional and global actors to take action.

Pakistan on Sunday began a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in Islamabad, aiming to push the US and Iran towards direct talks to de-escalate the ongoing conflict. Hours before the meeting, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a 90-minute phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as the war entered its fifth week, resulting in Iran’s death toll of 2076, and several casualties in the US and Israel.

During the conversation, Iran's President Pezeshkian emphasised that trust is the missing piece in negotiations with the US, citing past attacks during talks as a major concern. He stated that Iran was attacked twice during previous nuclear negotiations, highlighting the contradiction between talks and strikes, which has fueled Iranian scepticism about Washington's intentions. Confidence-building measures are necessary before direct dialogue can be considered.