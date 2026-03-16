FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran dismisses US ceasefire claims, vows to continue military action until 'illegal war' ends

10 killed in massive fire in Medical college, hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack

ECI Model Code of Conduct: From new funds ban to ministers’ photos removal, what are its key directives?

Gold, silver prices today, March 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's nuclear facilities bombed, lie under rubble, confirms FM Abbas Agrachchi

LPG Crisis Deepens: 75 cylinders seized, 3 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah over illegal hoarding, black-marketing charges

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes a jibe at death rumours, says, 'They say I'm what?'; Watch

BCCI felicitates India’s World Cup-winning teams at Naman awards 2026; Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana win Cricketer of the Year

Assam polls to affect IPL 2026 schedule? BCCI secretary gives BIG update on Rajasthan Royals’ matches

Iran security chief accuses 'Epstein Network' of plotting 9/11-style attack to blame Tehran, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Assam polls to affect IPL 2026 schedule? BCCI secretary gives BIG update on Rajasthan Royals’ matches

Assam polls to affect IPL 2026 schedule? BCCI secretary gives BIG update

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics

Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL

'Phone pakad, social media hata': Abhishek Sharma recalls advice from Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, Hardik Pandya amid poor form

'Phone pakad, social media hata': Abhishek Sharma recalls advice from Suryakumar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics

Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL

Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards: Will Smith, Harvey Weinstein, and others

Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards

Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner, two ex-wives, and more; Know about his 'less-known' daughter from first marriage

Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran dismisses US ceasefire claims, vows to continue military action until 'illegal war' ends

Araghchi also ruled out talks with Washington, saying Iran sees no reason to return to negotiations after being attacked."We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us," he said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 08:46 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran dismisses US ceasefire claims, vows to continue military action until 'illegal war' ends
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (local time) rejected the claims made by US President Donald Trump that it was seeking a ceasefire, saying that Iran was ready to defend itself as long as it takes. He also spoke in defence of the strikes carried out on United States military assets in Gulf countries, CBS News reported.

Araghchi said that Tehran will continue military action until the US ends the "illegal war".In an interview with CBS News, the Iranian leader dismissed the claims that Iran had sought negotiations or a truce."No, we never asked for a cease-fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes," Araghchi said.

He added that Iran would continue military operations until the United States changes course. "We continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory," he said, as reported by CBS News. The remarks come a day after Trump said the United States was not ready to make a deal with Iran because "the terms aren't good enough yet".

Araghchi also ruled out talks with Washington, saying Iran sees no reason to return to negotiations after being attacked."We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us," he said.

The Iranian minister defended Tehran's attacks across the Gulf region, insisting that Iranian forces were targeting only US military assets."We are only targeting American assets, American installations, American military bases," Araghchi said. He added that Gulf countries hosting US forces had effectively allowed their territory to be used to launch attacks against Iran. "These are the countries who have given their soil to American forces to attack us," he said, as reported by CBS News.

Earlier, Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Iran was ready to negotiate a deal to end the ongoing war, but he was not prepared to agree to a ceasfire yet since the terms offered are insufficient, according to NBC News.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he was unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations. "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms would have to be "very solid".When asked about the conditions for a deal, Trump said, "I don't want to say that to you," though he indicated that a commitment from Iran to completely abandon would be part of any agreement.

His remarks came amid the ongoing conflict that began two weeks ago when the US and Israeli forces launched joint strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israel and US-linked targets across the region.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran War: Iran dismisses US ceasefire claims, vows to continue military action until 'illegal war' ends
US-Israel-Iran War: Iran dismisses US ceasefire claims, vows to defend itself
10 killed in massive fire in Medical college, hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack
Massive fire in Odisha’s Medical College, hospital; 10 killed
ECI Model Code of Conduct: From new funds ban to ministers’ photos removal, what are its key directives?
ECI implements MCC: What are its key directives?
Gold, silver prices today, March 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, March 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's nuclear facilities bombed, lie under rubble, confirms FM Abbas Agrachchi
US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's nuclear facilities bombed, lie under rubble, confirm
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics
Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL
Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards: Will Smith, Harvey Weinstein, and others
Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards
Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner, two ex-wives, and more; Know about his 'less-known' daughter from first marriage
Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner
In pics: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Allu Aravind's house, blesses newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu blesses newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy
Rohit Sharma spotted shirtless during Maldives vacation with family, see viral pics
Rohit Sharma spotted shirtless during Maldives vacation with family, see viral p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement