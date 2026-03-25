FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran war: Iran claims to shot down US F-18 fighter jet, shares video as ‘evidence’; watch

Dubai announces new regulations in banking, education and travel from April 2026

Project Hail Mary meets Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling discuss shared alien universe with Jaadu and Rocky

EAM Jaishankar breaks silence on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran ceasefire talk: 'We're not dalaal'

'Got some school kids here': Irritated David Warner hits out at PSL 2026 captains for interrupting press meet - Watch

Congress' Sonia Gandhi's health stable, doctors checking for infections

Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share intimate moments from their Koh Samui honeymoon - Watch

Iran launches attack on USS Abraham Lincoln amid ceasefire agreement with fresh warning, ‘We will fire if US aircraft enters range’; WATCH

Did Lalit Modi float franchise-based cricket idea in 1998 before IPL? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

US-Iran ceasefire: Iran rejects Donald Trump's proposal to end war, puts 5 conditions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Israel-Iran war: Iran claims to target US F-18 fighter jet, shares video as ‘evidence’; watch

US-Israel-Iran war: Iran claims to target US F-18 jet, shares video as evidence

Dubai announces new regulations in banking, education and travel from April 2026

Dubai announces new regulations in banking, education and travel from April 2026

Project Hail Mary meets Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling discuss shared alien universe with Jaadu and Rocky

Hrithik, Ryan discuss shared alien universe with Project Hail Mary, Koi Mil Gaya

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend

From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series

Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

Amitabh, SRK, Sara, John, Parineeti, Vidya: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran war: Iran claims to target US F-18 fighter jet, shares video as ‘evidence’; watch

Amid the ongoing conflict, Iran has claimed to target US F-18 fighter jet. Iran state media, Press TV reported that Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed to 'successfully target' an American F-18 fighter jet. A video was shared as an evidence by Press TV. 

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 11:33 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Iran claims to target US F-18 fighter jet, shares video as ‘evidence’; watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the ongoing conflict, Iran has claimed to target US F-18 fighter jet. Iran state media, Press TV reported that Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed to 'successfully target' an American F-18 fighter jet. A video was shared as an evidence by Press TV. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    US-Israel-Iran war: Iran claims to target US F-18 fighter jet, shares video as ‘evidence’; watch
    US-Israel-Iran war: Iran claims to target US F-18 jet, shares video as evidence
    Dubai announces new regulations in banking, education and travel from April 2026
    Dubai announces new regulations in banking, education and travel from April 2026
    Project Hail Mary meets Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling discuss shared alien universe with Jaadu and Rocky
    Hrithik, Ryan discuss shared alien universe with Project Hail Mary, Koi Mil Gaya
    EAM Jaishankar breaks silence on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran ceasefire talk: 'We're not dalaal'
    EAM Jaishankar on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran talks
    'Got some school kids here': Irritated David Warner hits out at PSL 2026 captains for interrupting press meet - Watch
    Irritated David Warner hits out at PSL 2026 captains for interrupting press meet
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend
    From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series
    Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors
    Amitabh, SRK, Sara, John, Parineeti, Vidya: 10 most educated Bollywood actors
    RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list
    RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list
    Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together
    Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him
    In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more
    In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement