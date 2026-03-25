US-Israel-Iran war: Iran claims to target US F-18 fighter jet, shares video as ‘evidence’; watch

US-Israel-Iran war: Iran claims to shot down US F-18 fighter jet, shares video as ‘evidence’; watch
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Amid the ongoing conflict, Iran has claimed to target US F-18 fighter jet. Iran state media, Press TV reported that Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed to 'successfully target' an American F-18 fighter jet. A video was shared as an evidence by Press TV.
Amid the ongoing conflict, Iran has claimed to target US F-18 fighter jet. Iran state media, Press TV reported that Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed to 'successfully target' an American F-18 fighter jet. A video was shared as an evidence by Press TV.