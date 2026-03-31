US-Israel-Iran War: Iran attacks Kuwaiti oil tanker Al-Salmi at Dubai port, sparks fire and oil spill concerns

The tanker was fully loaded at the time of the incident, and it was possible that oil could spill into the surrounding waters. However, there were no injuries from the attack, and all the crew members are safe.

In a fresh Iranian attack, the giant crude oil tanker Al Salmi was hit while it was in Dubai Port. The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the vessel’s registered owner and commercial operator, said the attack caused a fire on board the ship and “material damage to the ship’s hull”. The tanker was fully loaded at the time of the incident, and it was possible that oil could spill into the surrounding waters. However, there were no injuries from the attack, and all the crew members are safe.



The Dubai Media Office stated that “the safety of all 24 crew members has been secured” and that “firefighting operations” are continuing on board a Kuwaiti oil tanker in its waters, according to Al Jazeera reports. Emergency response teams “successfully extinguished the fire” on the Kuwaiti oil tanker Al Salmi. Relevant teams continue to assess the situation and take the necessary measures, and updates will be shared as they become available,” it added.











