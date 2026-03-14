WORLD

US-Israel-Iran war: IndiGo suspends flights to these 6 Gulf cities amid Iranian strikes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain

US-Israel-Iran war: As the West Asia conflicts intensifies, IndiGo has suspended flights to total six gulf cities including Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain and othrers. This comes amid renewed Iranian retaliatory strikes on the US forces in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.

IndiGo suspended flights to 6 gulf cities amid Iranian strikes in the region

Add DNA as a Preferred Source