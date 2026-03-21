US-Israel-Iran War: Indian refiners plan return to Iranian oil as Washington waives sanctions; await govt approval

Indian refiners plan to resume buying Iranian oil after the US granted a 30-day sanctions waiver to ease the energy crunch caused by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Indian refiners are preparing to resume purchases of Iranian crude following a temporary US sanctions waiver aimed at easing an energy crunch caused by the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Sources from three Indian refineries confirmed that they plan to buy Iranian oil but are awaiting government guidance and clarification from Washington on payment mechanisms and compliance requirements.

US Waiver Provides Short-Term Relief

The US Treasury, under the Trump administration, granted a 30-day waiver allowing the import of Iranian oil already at sea. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the exemption applies to shipments loaded on or before March 20 and discharged by April 19, including those on tankers previously under sanctions. This marks the third temporary relief of its kind since the war began, aimed at mitigating disruptions to global energy supplies.

Millions of Barrels of Oil Available

Analysts estimate that 130 to 170 million barrels of Iranian crude are currently at sea, scattered from the Gulf to Asian waters. While this represents a modest fraction of Middle East production, it provides a significant source for refiners struggling with constrained supply. Asia depends on the Middle East for around 60% of its crude, and recent tensions, including near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have forced refineries to operate below capacity and scale back fuel exports.

India’s Strategic Response

India has smaller crude reserves than other major Asian importers, prompting refiners to move quickly. In recent weeks, they also booked Russian oil to secure supplies amid the crisis. Other Asian refiners are reportedly evaluating whether they can take advantage of the US waiver, but operational and compliance uncertainties remain a hurdle.

Challenges in Purchasing Iranian Crude

Traders note several complications in restarting Iranian oil imports, including banking arrangements, adherence to compliance protocols, and the ageing condition of many vessels in the 'shadow fleet' carrying the crude. Some previous buyers were also contractually tied to the National Iranian Oil Company, though much of the oil has been sold through third-party traders since sanctions were reinstated in 2018.

Iran’s Crude Market and Global Buyers

China has been the dominant purchaser of Iranian crude in recent years, importing around 1.38 million barrels per day at discounted rates due to sanctions. Other past buyers include India, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Greece, Taiwan and Turkey, highlighting the potential for a regional supply shift if sanctions relief continues.

The temporary waiver offers Indian refiners an opportunity to alleviate supply shortages, but logistical, financial, and compliance challenges mean that actual deliveries may take time to materialise.