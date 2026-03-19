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US-Israel-Iran War: Indian Navy deploys more warships to secure ships in Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East conflict

India has increased naval deployment in the Gulf of Oman to secure fuel shipments amid rising tensions near the Strait of Hormuz. With global oil routes disrupted, the Navy is escorting vessels and strengthening maritime security under Operation Sankalp.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 09:03 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian Navy deploys more warships to secure ships in Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East conflict
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India has stepped up its maritime security efforts by sending additional naval warships to the Gulf of Oman. This move comes as tensions escalate in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial route for global oil transportation. Officials indicate that the number of Indian naval vessels operating in the broader region may rise to six or seven, aimed at ensuring the safe passage of India-bound fuel shipments.

Critical Chokepoint Under Pressure

The Strait of Hormuz handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil supply, making it one of the most strategically important waterways. Recent military developments involving the United States and Israel targeting Iran have heightened uncertainty in the region, effectively disrupting normal shipping operations. As a result, several vessels, including around 22 India-flagged ships, remain stranded on the western side of the strait, according to government sources.

Naval Escorts for Safe Transit

To mitigate risks, the Indian Navy has been actively escorting commercial vessels. Earlier this week, a naval ship successfully guided an Indian-flagged oil tanker from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to India’s western coast. Additionally, two LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, recently completed their journey to Indian ports, transporting over 92,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas after safely navigating the strait.

Operation Sankalp Reinforced

India’s presence in the Gulf of Oman is part of Operation Sankalp, a mission launched in 2019 to protect Indian maritime interests following earlier security incidents. The operation has gained renewed importance in light of the current geopolitical tensions. While the Navy has not officially commented on the latest developments, its increased deployment signals a proactive approach to safeguarding critical trade routes.

Longstanding Commitment to Maritime Security

India’s naval vigilance extends beyond the Strait of Hormuz. Since 2008, the Navy has maintained a continuous anti-piracy presence in the Gulf of Aden, ensuring the safety of commercial shipping and deterring piracy. This consistent deployment highlights India’s broader commitment to securing its sea-borne trade and supporting global maritime stability.

As the situation in West Asia remains uncertain, India’s enhanced naval posture underscores the importance of protecting energy lifelines and maintaining secure maritime corridors.

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