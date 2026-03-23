US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national injured as UAE intercepts Iranian missile in Abu Dhabi; details here

An Indian national suffered minor injuries from falling debris in Abu Dhabi's Shawamekh Area after the UAE's air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the capital.

In a major development, an Indian national suffered minor injuries from falling debris after the UAE's air defence systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the country's capital, confirmed the Abu Dhabi Media office. The incident happened in Abu Dhabi's Shawamekh Area.

Indian national injured in Abu Dhabi

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, "Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident involving debris falling in the Al Shawamekh area following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in a minor injury to an Indian national. The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday said its air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian aerial threats, including 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles, amid continuing West Asia conflict. In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "UAE Air Defences engaged Iranian Ballistic and Cruise Missiles and UAVs Attacks," intercepting 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles in the latest wave of Iranian "attacks".The ministry also released cumulative figures of attacks since the "onset of the blatant Iranian aggression." According to the statement, 1,773 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles, and 345 ballistic missiles have been recorded to be intercepted since the start of the escalation.

Indian nationals death toll in US-Israel-Iran war

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep condolences following the death of an Indian national in Riyadh, as the government continues to coordinate the repatriation of citizens caught in the escalating West Asia conflict. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed the fatality following recent security incidents in the Saudi capital on March 18. In an official statement, the diplomatic mission of India in Saudi Arabia, "The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th."

"Late last night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national during an attack in Riyadh on 18th March. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our mission in Riyadh is in touch with the family and is coordinating closely with the local authorities for the early return of mortal remains to India," Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem Mahajan, had stated.

Meanwhile, the MEA official noted that the death toll among Indian citizens in the region has risen."Six Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one is missing in various incidents. Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," he said.

(With ANI inputs)