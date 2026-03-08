FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national among two killed after military projectile hits residential area in Saudi Arabia

PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning T20 World Cup: 'Every Indian heart filled with pride'

History written in Blue! India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to lift record third T20 World Cup title; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah shine

Amid US-Israel war, Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’

Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground

Arshdeep Singh gets into ugly confrontation with Daryl Mitchell during IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final | WATCH

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record

Delhi: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused in Uttam Nagar clash; SC/ST Act invoked

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
History written in Blue! India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to lift record third T20 World Cup title; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah shine

History written in Blue! India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to lift record thir

Arshdeep Singh gets into ugly confrontation with Daryl Mitchell during IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final | WATCH

Arshdeep Singh gets into ugly confrontation with Daryl Mitchell | WATCH

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Kohli and Afridi with rare T20 WC record

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national among two killed after military projectile hits residential area in Saudi Arabia

A missile strike hit a residential compound in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, killing two foreign nationals, including an Indian, and injuring 12 Bangladeshi residents.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 11:11 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national among two killed after military projectile hits residential area in Saudi Arabia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A missile strike hit a residential compound in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured, according to officials and reports by Reuters. Authorities said the incident occurred in the city of Al-Kharj, raising concerns amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

Projectile Hits Residential Compound

The Saudi Civil Defence confirmed that the projectile landed in a housing area used by employees of a maintenance and cleaning company. Emergency teams rushed to the site shortly after the strike and carried out rescue and relief operations.

In a statement, the agency said the attack resulted in the deaths of two foreign nationals. One of the victims was an Indian citizen, while the other was from Bangladesh. Twelve additional people were injured in the incident, all of whom are reported to be Bangladeshi residents.

Besides the casualties, the strike also caused significant material damage to the residential compound where the workers were staying. Officials have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims or provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Growing Regional Tensions

The missile strike comes at a time when tensions are rising in the region due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Several countries across the Middle East have reported security incidents in recent days, including explosions and air defence interceptions.

While authorities in Saudi Arabia have not publicly identified who launched the projectile, the incident adds to the growing concerns about the safety of civilians and foreign workers living in the region.

India Issues Advisory for Nationals

Following the incident, the Embassy of India in Riyadh issued an advisory for Indian citizens residing in Saudi Arabia. The embassy urged Indian nationals to stay alert and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

In its advisory, the mission said Indian residents should remain vigilant and monitor updates from official channels. It also asked them to comply with any guidance issued by the Saudi government and the Indian embassy.

Flights and Consular Services Continue

Despite the rising tensions, the embassy stated that its operations in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are continuing normally. Services provided through external agencies such as VFS Global are also functioning as usual.

Officials added that consular outreach camps are being organised regularly for Indian citizens. Meanwhile, several airlines are still operating flights between Saudi cities like Jeddah and Dammam and various destinations in India.

The embassy advised Indian nationals wishing to return home to check flight availability and make travel arrangements accordingly.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national among two killed after military projectile hits residential area in Saudi Arabia
Indian national killed as missile strikes residential area in Saudi Arabia
PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning T20 World Cup: 'Every Indian heart filled with pride'
'Outstanding grit': PM Modi hails Team India as it wins T20 World Cup
History written in Blue! India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to lift record third T20 World Cup title; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah shine
History written in Blue! India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to lift record thir
Amid US-Israel war, Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’
Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’
Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground
Will US send troops to Iran amid war? Trump considers ground ops
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement