US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national among two killed after military projectile hits residential area in Saudi Arabia

A missile strike hit a residential compound in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured, according to officials and reports by Reuters. Authorities said the incident occurred in the city of Al-Kharj, raising concerns amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

Projectile Hits Residential Compound

The Saudi Civil Defence confirmed that the projectile landed in a housing area used by employees of a maintenance and cleaning company. Emergency teams rushed to the site shortly after the strike and carried out rescue and relief operations.

In a statement, the agency said the attack resulted in the deaths of two foreign nationals. One of the victims was an Indian citizen, while the other was from Bangladesh. Twelve additional people were injured in the incident, all of whom are reported to be Bangladeshi residents.

Besides the casualties, the strike also caused significant material damage to the residential compound where the workers were staying. Officials have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims or provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Growing Regional Tensions

The missile strike comes at a time when tensions are rising in the region due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Several countries across the Middle East have reported security incidents in recent days, including explosions and air defence interceptions.

While authorities in Saudi Arabia have not publicly identified who launched the projectile, the incident adds to the growing concerns about the safety of civilians and foreign workers living in the region.

India Issues Advisory for Nationals

Following the incident, the Embassy of India in Riyadh issued an advisory for Indian citizens residing in Saudi Arabia. The embassy urged Indian nationals to stay alert and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

In its advisory, the mission said Indian residents should remain vigilant and monitor updates from official channels. It also asked them to comply with any guidance issued by the Saudi government and the Indian embassy.

Flights and Consular Services Continue

Despite the rising tensions, the embassy stated that its operations in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are continuing normally. Services provided through external agencies such as VFS Global are also functioning as usual.

Officials added that consular outreach camps are being organised regularly for Indian citizens. Meanwhile, several airlines are still operating flights between Saudi cities like Jeddah and Dammam and various destinations in India.

The embassy advised Indian nationals wishing to return home to check flight availability and make travel arrangements accordingly.