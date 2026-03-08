FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi has advised Indians in the United Arab Emirates to avoid filming incident sites or airports and not share such content online amid rising tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel in the Middle East.

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 03:34 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian embassy issues advisory to nationals in UAE amid Middle East conflict, says 'Don’t go out for videos, photos'
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has released an important advisory for Indian citizens living in or visiting the United Arab Emirates as tensions escalate across the Middle East. The advisory comes in the wake of a growing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which has raised security concerns across Gulf nations.

According to the embassy, Indian nationals must strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by UAE authorities. The mission emphasised that violating local laws, particularly those related to security and restricted areas, could lead to strict legal action.

Avoid Filming Incident Sites

Authorities in the UAE have cautioned residents against filming or photographing locations where attacks or security incidents have occurred. This includes any damage caused by missiles, drones, or falling debris.

The advisory clearly states that individuals must not record videos or take pictures of such sites, nor share them online through social media or other digital platforms. The embassy warned that unauthorised recording in sensitive locations or restricted zones, including inside airports, may result in severe penalties.

Citizens were also urged not to film during arrival or departure at airports, as these areas are considered sensitive from a security perspective.

Follow Alerts and Report Suspicious Objects

In case of emergency alerts or warning sirens, the embassy advised people to immediately move to a secure shelter and remain there until authorities confirm it is safe to leave. Residents should avoid stepping outside during such alerts, even out of curiosity.

The advisory also addressed situations involving unexploded debris or suspicious objects. If residents notice shrapnel or unidentified items in their surroundings, they should inform local authorities immediately. People have been instructed not to approach, touch, or attempt to move such objects, as they could pose serious risks.

Rising Conflict in the Gulf Region

The warning comes as Gulf nations face increasing security threats due to the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States. Iran has reportedly launched numerous missiles and drones targeting American military bases and energy infrastructure in several Arab countries.

Countries including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have stated that they intercepted several of these attacks overnight. Meanwhile, concerns over regional stability have also affected energy supplies, with tensions threatening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Amid the volatile situation, the embassy has urged Indians in the UAE to remain vigilant, follow official instructions, and prioritise their safety at all times.

