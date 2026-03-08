US‑Israel‑Iran War: Indian Embassy in Doha issues advisory for Indians stranded in Qatar amid Middle East tensions

The Embassy of India in Doha has asked stranded Indian tourists in Qatar to fill a form to assess the number affected after flight cancellations disrupted travel. Limited flights by Qatar Airways have resumed, while regional airspace restrictions continue.

The Embassy of India in Doha has introduced a registration form for Indian citizens currently stranded in Qatar following widespread flight cancellations linked to regional tensions. The initiative aims to gather details of Indian nationals who have been unable to leave the country due to disruptions in air travel.

In an advisory posted on social media, the embassy clarified that the form is specifically meant for travellers who are in Qatar on short-term visits. This includes tourists and individuals holding the Hayya A1 visa. Authorities said the purpose of collecting this information is to determine the number of Indian nationals affected and to better understand their circumstances.

The advisory noted that the registration is intended only for those who are not residents of Qatar but are temporarily stranded because their flights were cancelled during the recent period of disruptions.

Embassy of India

Doha

*****

Advisory

Indian Nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar as Tourists/Short Term Visitors (holding Hayya A1 visa) due to cancellation of flights out of Qatar between 28 February to 7 March 2026, are encouraged to fill in their details at the link… pic.twitter.com/w2UlYjxHxQ — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 8, 2026

Travel Disruptions After Airspace Closures

The travel chaos follows regional instability that forced several countries in the Gulf to restrict or close their airspace. These measures resulted in the suspension of numerous flights in and out of Qatar, leaving many passengers unable to continue their journeys.

Airlines have been adjusting their operations as authorities review safety conditions. The situation has affected thousands of travellers across the region, including many Indians who were visiting Qatar for tourism or short stays.

Airlines Gradually Resume Limited Operations

While the situation remains uncertain, some flights have started operating again on a limited basis. According to reports, several inbound flights operated by Qatar Airways arrived safely in Doha from major international cities, including Paris, Madrid, London, Frankfurt, Rome and Bangkok.

However, the airline emphasised that these arrivals should not be interpreted as a full restoration of regular commercial services. Instead, they are part of controlled operations while authorities continue to assess airspace safety.

Meanwhile, Gulf Air announced that its flights remain temporarily suspended due to the ongoing closure of Bahraini airspace. The airline stated that services will only resume once aviation authorities confirm that conditions are safe.

Repatriation Flights Underway

Despite the disruptions, efforts are being made to assist stranded passengers. Qatar Airways has begun operating special repatriation flights from Doha to several European destinations such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, London and Zurich.

The airline also plans to operate additional flights to Doha from multiple cities in Europe and the Middle East to bring travellers whose final destination is the Qatari capital.

As the situation evolves, Indian authorities have urged stranded nationals to register through the embassy form so that assistance measures can be coordinated if required.