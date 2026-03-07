US-Israel-Iran War: India gave harbour to IRIS Lavan days before IRIS Dena sinking on Tehran's request

An Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, sank near Sri Lanka after a reported US submarine torpedo strike, killing over 80 sailors. Days earlier, sister ship IRIS Lavan sought emergency docking in Kochi due to technical issues. The incident has heightened tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Just days before an Iranian warship was destroyed in the Indian Ocean, Iran had sought urgent assistance from India for another naval vessel facing technical trouble. According to government sources, Tehran requested permission on February 28 for the Iranian naval ship IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi after reporting mechanical issues while operating in the region for an international fleet review.

The request came on the same day the United States and Israel reportedly launched coordinated strikes against Iran, escalating an already volatile geopolitical situation. India approved the docking request on March 1, allowing the vessel to enter Kochi harbour. The ship eventually docked on March 4, and its crew of 183 personnel is currently being accommodated at naval facilities in the port city while repairs and logistical support are arranged.

Sister Ship Destroyed Near Sri Lanka

While IRIS Lavan managed to reach Indian shores safely, its sister ship, IRIS Dena, faced a tragic fate. The frigate was returning to Iran after participating in a naval exercise near Visakhapatnam when it was struck by a torpedo fired from a US submarine.

The attack occurred on March 4 in international waters roughly 40 nautical miles from the southern Sri Lankan port of Galle. The vessel transmitted a distress call shortly after dawn, reporting a major explosion. However, by the time Sri Lankan rescue teams arrived at the location, the ship had already sunk. More than 80 sailors are believed to have died in the incident.

Indian Navy’s Rescue Efforts

Amid criticism that India had failed to help the vessel despite hosting Iranian ships earlier, the Indian Navy issued a clarification outlining its response. Officials said search-and-rescue operations were initiated immediately after the distress signal was received.

A long-range maritime patrol aircraft was deployed to assist Sri Lankan rescue teams, while another aircraft carrying air-droppable life rafts remained on standby. Additionally, INS Tarangini, which was operating nearby, was redirected to support the rescue mission. Another vessel, INS Ikshak, sailed from Kochi to participate in the search for survivors and missing sailors.

Strong Reaction from Iran and the United States

Iran strongly condemned the sinking of the frigate. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the incident as a grave act carried out without warning in international waters. He emphasised that the ship had recently been participating in activities hosted by the Indian Navy and warned that the United States would face consequences for what he called a dangerous precedent.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged the strike during a briefing at the Pentagon. He characterised the operation as a deliberate military action, saying the torpedo attack represented a significant expansion of operations in the conflict that began with the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran.

The incident has further intensified tensions in an already widening confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.