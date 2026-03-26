US-Israel-Iran War: India fast-tracks oil and LPG import deals amid Middle East supply crisis

India is accelerating the diversification of its crude oil and LPG imports to ensure energy security amid global supply disruptions.

India has moved quickly to secure new contracts for crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports to safeguard its energy supply, according to industry sources. The government is finalising deals after extensive negotiations to secure terms that align with the country’s economic interests. These efforts come in the wake of growing global supply challenges and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Russian Oil Purchases and US Conditions

Among the countries being considered for increased oil imports is Russia, from whom India had initially purchased discounted crude oil after the war in Ukraine began. This was a strategic move, as Moscow's oil faced sanctions from the West, leading to a significant drop in its global demand. However, following US pressure, India reduced its purchases from Russia as part of a deal in February 2026, which also included terms for purchasing more oil from the US.

The shift in strategy was prompted by the US-Israel conflict that began in late February, which sent oil prices soaring and caused disruptions in supply chains. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil trade, further constrained supply. India relies heavily on this route, which accounts for an estimated 40% of its oil imports, around 5.5 to 6 million barrels per day.

US Waiver to Offset Oil Shortage

In response to the tightening supply from the Middle East, the US granted India a 30-day waiver in March 2026 to buy Russian oil already loaded on ships. This move was intended to mitigate the loss of supply from the Middle East, especially given that the US-Israel conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had severely impacted global crude flows. As of now, India has reportedly secured around 60 million barrels of Russian crude, set to be delivered in April 2026.

Despite these concerns, the Indian government has assured citizens that there is no immediate fuel shortage. Junior Petroleum Minister Suresh Gopi recently confirmed that India's strategic reserves are currently at 74 days, with two-thirds of their total capacity filled.

LPG Production Boost Amid Shortages

The government has also taken steps to ensure there is no shortage of LPG, a vital fuel used by millions of Indian households for cooking. In response to concerns over LPG shortages, particularly after reports of commercial establishments being impacted, the government ordered a 25% increase in domestic production.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted India’s efforts to diversify energy imports, noting that while India previously sourced oil from 27 countries, it now imports from 41 nations. This strategic diversification is intended to protect India’s energy security amidst ongoing global disruptions.

Concerns Over Continued Supply Disruptions

While India has secured some immediate relief through these deals, analysts warn that the disruptions in global oil supply could persist. According to Kpler, a market analytics firm, oil losses since the onset of the war could reach 600 million barrels by the end of April 2026 if supply flows do not resume. These losses are compounded by damage to refineries and depots due to strikes, as well as challenges related to payment systems and shadow fleet risks.

As India continues to secure new contracts and bolster its reserves, it remains vigilant in managing its energy needs during these turbulent times. The government’s proactive approach is crucial in ensuring that India remains insulated from prolonged disruptions in global energy markets.