US‑Israel‑Iran War: How US rescued F-15E pilot from Iran, All about one of most daring rescue operations in history

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WORLD
US President Donald Trump announced the safe rescue of a missing F-15E pilot after Iran shot down the aircraft.
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the safe rescue of a missing F-15E Strike Eagle crew member following a high-risk search and recovery operation. The pilot went missing after Iran shot down the two-seat fighter jet on Friday, though the weapons system officer on board had already been rescued.
Trump credited the success to the US military’s swift action, stating that dozens of aircraft equipped with “the most lethal weapons in the world” were deployed to retrieve the airman. “We got him,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, confirming the pilot sustained injuries but is expected to recover fully.
According to reports, hundreds of special operations personnel participated in the mission, which involved entering Iranian territory to locate and extract the pilot. Al Jazeera described the operation as beginning under cover of darkness and concluding in daylight. A brief firefight reportedly occurred during the mission, but the US forces successfully evacuated the airman without any American casualties.
Trump emphasised the uniqueness of the operation, noting that it marked the first time in recent military history that two US pilots were rescued separately deep in enemy territory. He praised the coordination between military leadership and warfighters, highlighting the careful 24-hour monitoring and planning involved.
While details remain scarce, Trump revealed that another pilot was rescued on Saturday. The US deliberately withheld information at the time to avoid compromising the mission. Iranian authorities have yet to comment on either rescue, though state media previously reported Tehran had offered a reward of approximately $66,000 for capturing the first missing pilot alive.
In his post, Trump lauded the operation as a demonstration of American air superiority and military professionalism. He described the rescued airman, a 'highly respected Colonel,' as safe and praised the combined efforts of commanders, the Secretary of War, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff in orchestrating the mission.
'This is a moment that all Americans should be proud of,' Trump wrote, emphasising unity across political lines and expressing gratitude for the nation’s armed forces.
The successful rescue underscores the US military’s operational reach and commitment to leaving no service member behind, even in hostile and high-risk environments.