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US-Israel-Iran War: How ragtag Iran Air Force downed US' most sophisticated fighters F-35, F-15?

Iran reportedly shot down two US aircraft, challenging claims of weakened defences after weeks of strikes.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 08:44 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: How ragtag Iran Air Force downed US' most sophisticated fighters F-35, F-15?
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In a significant escalation, Iran has reportedly shot down two American military aircraft, marking one of the most unusual direct confrontations between the two nations in over two decades. The development comes despite repeated claims by Donald Trump that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened following sustained US and Israeli strikes.

According to US officials, an F-15E Strike Eagle was brought down, with one crew member rescued, while search operations continue for another. Iranian state media also claimed that an A-10 Warthog attack aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf region after being hit by its air defences.

Strikes Amid Ongoing Conflict

The incident occurred roughly five weeks after coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure. Washington had maintained that these operations had significantly reduced Tehran’s ability to deploy missiles and drones. However, the latest developments suggest that Iran retains the capacity to mount effective resistance despite heavy losses.

Shift to Infrared Targeting Systems

Footage released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps indicates that Iranian forces may have relied on electro-optical and infrared tracking systems rather than conventional radar. These systems detect heat signatures from aircraft engines, allowing missiles to lock onto targets without emitting radar signals that could reveal their position.

With many radar-based air defence units reportedly destroyed in earlier strikes, Iran appears to be increasingly dependent on passive detection technologies. These methods enhance survivability by reducing exposure to counterattacks.

Role of Indigenous Missile Systems

Analysts believe Iran may have used its domestically developed Majid surface-to-air missile system during the engagement. Designed for short-range defence, the system is capable of targeting low-flying aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles. Mounted on mobile platforms, it can track multiple targets simultaneously and operate without radar emissions, making it harder to detect.

Challenges of Targeting Advanced Jets

Intercepting aircraft such as the F-15E or A-10 remains a complex task. Modern fighter jets employ advanced countermeasures, including flares, reduced heat signatures, and evasive manoeuvres, all of which complicate missile targeting. Environmental factors like weather conditions and visibility further reduce the effectiveness of infrared systems.

Experts suggest that successful interceptions likely occurred at close range and under specific conditions, such as low-altitude flight or moments when defensive countermeasures were less effective.

Strategic Implications

The reported shootdowns challenge assertions of complete aerial dominance by US and allied forces. Despite weeks of intensive operations involving thousands of missions and strikes, Iran’s air defence network continues to pose a credible threat.

The incident underscores the evolving dynamics of the conflict, highlighting that even a weakened military can adapt and deliver unexpected setbacks in modern warfare.

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